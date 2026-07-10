THE TOWN THAT TAKES - Festival Favorite Supernatural Thriller Is Now Playing in Select Theaters Nationwide

Poster.The Town that Takes TTTT.Britt Bankhead as Dean Richardson TTTT.Miles Mussenden as Douglas O'Shea TTTT.Grace Patterson as St. Clair TTTT.Crime Scene.CROATOAN LEGEND

Inspired by America's Greatest Real-Life Unsolved Mystery

The mystery of Roanoke has fascinated us for years. One word - 'CROATOAN' -has inspired generations of theories, legends, and nightmares.” — Writers Britt Bankhead and Jon Blaze

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE TOWN THAT TAKES, the festival favorite supernatural horror thriller inspired by the enduring mystery of the Lost Colony of Roanoke, is now playing in select theaters across North America. Inspired by CROATOAN—the only word left behind following the disappearance of the Roanoke colonists more than four centuries ago—the film transforms one of America's greatest unsolved mysteries into a chilling blend of Southern Gothic atmosphere, investigative suspense, and supernatural terror.NOW PLAYING — THEATER & TICKET FINDER: https://thetownthattakes.com/theaters /.The Town That Takes is playing in markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Chicago, Orlando, Virginia Beach, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Arlington, Wilmington, Athens, Chattanooga, Laramie, Greenville, Boca Raton, Myrtle Beach, Springfield, Knoxville, Richmond, Charlotte, Rock Springs, Fayetteville, Andover, Concord, Greensboro, West Burlington, Cheyenne, Marietta, Peoria, Liberty, and dozens of additional cities nationwide.Leading the ensemble cast is Miles Mussenden, widely recognized for his standout work as Otis Johnson in Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, as well as memorable roles in Tulsa King, The Walking Dead, The Good Lord Bird, and DC's Doom Patrol. He is joined by Mike Markoff (Hit Man), Grace Patterson (Slotherhouse), and writer, director and star Britt Bankhead (Insane Like Me). Directed by Bankhead from a screenplay by Bankhead and Jon Blaze, the film is executive produced by Bankhead and Patterson.In The Town That Takes, Army veteran Dean Richardson arrives in a remote North Carolina town searching for answers, only to find himself caught in a terrifying chain of disappearances tied to the centuries-old legend of CROATOAN. As reality begins to unravel, he must confront a darkness that has haunted the region since the mysterious disappearance of the Lost Colony of Roanoke.For generations, historians, researchers, authors, and paranormal enthusiasts have searched for answers surrounding the disappearance of the Roanoke colonists. With no definitive explanation ever discovered, the event remains one of America's most enduring unsolved mysteries. The Town That Takes draws inspiration from that chilling legend, blending folklore, investigative suspense, and supernatural horror into a theatrical experience rooted in one of the nation's oldest mysteries."The mystery of Roanoke has fascinated us for years," said writers Britt Bankhead and Jon Blaze. "One word—'CROATOAN'—has inspired generations of theories, legends, and nightmares. We wanted to build a story that captured that sense of mystery and dread while taking audiences on a suspenseful ride where the unknown feels frighteningly real."Writer, director and star Britt Bankhead brings together suspense, action, folklore, and supernatural horror in a film that pays homage to classic mystery thrillers while delivering a distinctly modern interpretation of one of American history's greatest unsolved disappearances.Poster & Still GalleryTrailerWebsiteInstagram@thetownthattakesABOUT BANKHEAD PRODUCTIONSBankhead Productions is an independent production company dedicated to producing bold, character-driven genre films that combine cinematic storytelling with suspense, horror, action, and unforgettable mythology.ABOUT ATLAS DISTRIBUTION COMPANYAtlas Distribution Company is a leading independent U.S. film distributor having theatrically released more than 50 feature films. Through its proprietary CinemaCloudWorks platform, Atlas provides independent filmmakers with studio-level theatrical booking, marketing, and analytics tools, helping bring compelling stories to audiences across North America.Media ContactsAnnie Jeeves / Annie@CinematicRedPR.comRick Rhoades / RickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.comMatthew Martinez / Matt@HighRoadsPR.comSCREENING COPIES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST FOR FEATURE, REVIEW AND "WHAT TO WATCH" CONSIDERATION

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