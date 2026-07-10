Waste Tire Disposal: San Juan County Wants to Hear from You

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA — July 10, 2026 – Do you have old tires you'd like to dispose of? Let the County know!

San Juan County's Solid Waste Program is assessing the waste tire disposal needs of local residents in an effort to provide better solutions in the future.

“Waste tires present real pollution and fire risks – and in the San Juans, that pollution can end up in the same waters our salmon depend on. Research has shown salmon are particularly sensitive to chemicals that leach from tires. Getting tires properly disposed of protects both our community and the ecosystem we share,” said Katie Fleming, Solid Waste Coordinator in San Juan County's Department of Environmental Stewardship.

The department is considering a waste tire amnesty collection event in partnership with the Department of Ecology for private residents, which would help offset disposal costs.

Please fill out this survey (https://forms.gle/cQWKUWoebMtYH8x96) by July 31 with your location and how many tires you have. Contact Katie Fleming at katief@sanjuancountywa.gov or 360-762-5821 with questions.

Media Contact:

Katie Fleming, 360-762-5821

Solid Waste Program Coordinator

katief@sanjuancountywa.gov

About San Juan County’s Department of Environmental Stewardship

San Juan County’s Department of Environmental Stewardship is responsible for solid waste, marine resources, clean water, cultural resources, and climate and sustainability work. The department offices are located at 1609 Beaverton Valley Road, Friday Harbor, WA 98250. For more information about San Juan County’s Department of Environmental Stewardship, visit www.sanjuanco.com/839/Environmental-Stewardship.