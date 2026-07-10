Travel Advisory: Traffic Shifts Coming to Route 37 Over Power Road in Cranston

Effective Friday night, July 17, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to shift lanes to the left on Route 37 West, just before Exit 1D (Route 2 North) in Cranston. This will create a work zone on this side of the highway for continued demolition of the bridge carrying Route 37 over Power Road.

Approximately one month later, Route 37 East lanes over Power Road will shift to the left to create a work zone on that side of the highway and Route 37 West will be returned to its original configuration.

RIDOT does not expect these upcoming traffic pattern changes to create any delays but encourages drivers to slow down and reduce their speed through the work zones.

RIDOT is demolishing this bridge in phases and filling it in, resulting in its removal. RIDOT determined that the bridge is in surplus, as there are very few vehicles passing underneath it on Power Road and there are roads on either side of the bridge that afford access to Power Road properties. By removing this bridge instead of rebuilding it, RIDOT saves significant dollars for construction as well as ongoing operations and maintenance costs.

These improvements are part of $142.8 million project to replace and rehabilitate six bridges carrying Route 37 over local roads, arterials, and rail lines. Full project completion is scheduled for Summer 2028.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.