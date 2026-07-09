NEW: Michael Whatley Supports Mass Pardons That Put Sex Predators Back On The Street & Endangered Families

American Journal News: “Michael Whatley continued to defend President Donald Trump’s pardons of January 6 insurrectionists, even after it was discovered that some of those individuals had been charged with sex crimes.”

New breaking reporting is exposing DC insider Michael Whatley for supporting the mass pardons of January 6 insurrectionists despite dozens of rioters having “prior convictions or pending charges, including for rape and the sexual abuse of minors.” The pardons endangered families by putting pedophiles and sex predators back on the streets, including a Mint Hill, NC man who was previously charged with the production and possession of child pornography.

This is far from the first time Whatley has protected child predators – he repeatedly appointed convicted child sex offender Harvey West to NCGOP leadership. Exposed nearly four months ago, Whatley has yet to answer for his elevation of West.

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American Journal News: Whatley stood by Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons despite sex crime charges

Jesse Valentine | July 9, 2026

Republican Michael Whatley continued to defend President Donald Trump’s pardons of January 6 insurrectionists, even after it was discovered that some of those individuals had been charged with sex crimes.

NPR later reported that dozens of those rioters had prior convictions or pending charges, including for rape and the sexual abuse of minors.

Whatley, who is a candidate for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, was asked during a February meet-and-greet whether he still supported Trump’s pardons. Whatley said, “Yeah,” and described the prosecutions as “malicious.”

NPR identified one of the pardoned rioters as David Daniel of Mint Hill, N.C., who was previously charged with producing sexually explicit material featuring a minor under the age of 12. Daniel argued that Trump’s pardon applied to this offense as well. A judge disagreed and he ultimately pleaded guilty to the offense.

Others were charged with sex crimes after the pardons were issued.

Andrew Paul Johnson of Florida received a life sentence in March for molesting a child under 12 and another under 16.

Whatley said he supported the fund, which is currently being blocked by a federal judge.

Whatley’s tolerance of this behavior risks drawing attention to another scandal. From 2019 to 2024, he served as chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party. During that time, he appointed Harvey West to two party committees, according to a March report by the Asheville Watchdog, despite West having pleaded guilty in 2000 to taking indecent liberties with a minor.

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