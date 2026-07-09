“Meet Michael What-Lie”: Lying About Helene Recovery To Cover Up His Failure As “Recovery Czar”

On day four of the “Meet Michael What-Lie” campaign, here’s a reminder that Michael Whatley has lied about Western North Carolina’s recovery following Hurricane Helene, trying to dodge responsibility for his failures as the “recovery czar.”

His lies include:

Claiming he had cut red tape and accelerated debris removal, which was contradicted by FEMA and local officials.

Smoky Mountain News: “A FEMA official directly contradicted Whatley on the elimination of red tape, saying the delays in federal relief were due to ‘new red tape.’”

Saying 99% of roads and bridges had been rebuilt – a claim that was “at odds with the state’s own data.”

Smoky Mountain News: “Claims made by Helene recovery czar and Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley are increasingly at odds with the state’s own data. […] The disparity between public statements and documented progress has raised broader questions about transparency and accountability in the recovery process.”

Lying that Democrats gave him the “recovery czar” title and then admitting it came directly from the President.

The Assembly: “Reporters asked Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley about his role in helping Western North Carolina recover from Hurricane Helene and the “recovery czar” title […] ‘The title came from the Democrats choosing to call it that,’ Whatley said. […] On the campaign trail with supporters the following week, however, Whatley shared a different account.”

After failing to deliver federal relief nearly 18 months on the job, it’s no surprise that Western North Carolinians have called on Whatley to step down as “recovery czar,” with nearly 200 people “calling for Whatley’s ouster.”

###