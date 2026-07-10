On the fifth and final day of the “Meet Michael What-Lie” campaign, here’s a reminder that Michael Whatley, a DC insider and “longtime oil lobbyist,” is lying about his career and professional background.

Whatley has claimed to be “an outsider running for office” and his allies are trying to “portray…Whatley as a political outsider.”

The truth? Whatley built his career and wealth in Washington DC through “revolving-door politics,” where he lobbied for utility companies including Duke Energy and “argued in favor of rate increases.” He also lobbied for “the world’s biggest oil companies.”

Whatley is a “political hack by trade” and “partisan warrior” who was hand-picked for this Senate seat by Washington Republicans after proving his loyalty to his party and special interests.

No lie will change the fact that Michael Whatley has spent his career “cashing in” and enriching himself at the expense of everyday North Carolina families.

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The post “Meet Michael What-Lie”: Lying About His Career As a DC Insider and Big Oil & Duke Energy Lobbyist appeared first on North Carolina Democratic Party.

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