NEW: Michael Whatley Calls The Police On Reporter At Campaign Event

DC insider Michael Whatley is under scrutiny for calling the police on a reporter for trying to cover a campaign event yesterday. The Whatley campaign called the police after barring multiple local outlets from the event.

This follows a pattern of Whatley dodging reporter questions about his record:

Whatley refused to explain why he previously supported the court-ordered settlement that released some prisoners during COVID-19.

Nearly 4 months after being exposed for elevating convicted child predator Harvey West, Whatley has refused to answer dozens of questions about it and still hasn’t given an explanation even when asked directly.

Whatley didn’t respond to questions on Duke Energy’s rate hike requests that he would profit from as a Duke Energy stockholder.



“DC Insider Michael Whatley already has a long pattern of dodging reporter questions, and now, he’s barring local press from covering his campaign events and even calling the police on them,” said Mallory Payne, senior communications advisor at the North Carolina Democratic Party.

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