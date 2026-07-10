Attorney General Hanaway Takes Action To Prevent The Release Of Kansas City-Area Sexual Predator

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office has filed a civil commitment case against Benjamin Walts, alleging he meets Missouri’s criteria as a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP). Walts, who has a long history of sexual abuse and violent offenses against minors and adults, was recently arrested and scheduled for release on Saturday, July 11, but will now remain in custody due to the pending SVP proceedings.

“This action was necessary to stop a violent predator who had been loitering near schools and was only days away from release back into the community,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My office is firmly committed to protecting Missourians from dangerous, repeat sex offenders. We will use every lawful tool to keep our communities safe and prevent further harm.”

Walts was recently arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, loitering near a school, and allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Warrensburg. The arrest led to the revocation of his probation, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office referred Walts to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for review of whether he meets the state’s SVP criteria.

Walts has an extensive criminal history dating back to a 2002 conviction in the State of Florida for sexual battery after abusing a 14-year-old girl. His other convictions include 2011 convictions for felonious restraint and kidnapping, a 2020 conviction for second-degree sexual abuse, and, in 2024, he violated numerous sex offender registration requirements. In addition to his convictions, Walts has multiple arrests for incidents of a sexual nature that did not result in charges, or where the charges were later dismissed.

A psychologist with the Department of Mental Health (DMH) conducted an initial evaluation and diagnosed Walts with other specified paraphilic disorder, meaning that he is sexually attracted to forced or coercive sex. The psychologist concluded Walts has a mental abnormality that makes him more likely than not to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined in a secure facility. In coming to this conclusion, the psychologist also used a risk assessment tool that placed Walts in the 97th percentile compared with other sex offenders scored using the same assessment.

The Attorney General’s Office asks the court to find Walts to be a Sexually Violent Predator as defined under Missouri law, and order him committed to the custody of DMH for care, control, and treatment.