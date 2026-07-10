MSP Investigates Two Multi-Vehicle Crashes on I-295 in Falmouth

On Thursday, July 9, 2026, at approximately 5:00 PM, Troopers responded to two separate multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 295 northbound in Falmouth during the evening commute.

The first crash, involving four vehicles near Exit 10, resulted in no injuries. As traffic slowed in the area, a second four-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 12. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The left lane was closed for approximately 45 minutes while disabled vehicles were removed. Falmouth Police and Fire, Maine DOT, Stewart’s Towing, and Coastal Towing assisted at the scene. Traffic in the area was heavy and, at times, stop-and-go prior to both crashes.

The Maine State Police remind motorists to maintain a safe following distance, especially during periods of heavy traffic.