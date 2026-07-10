Neuroradiologist Dr. Mistry Launches Mind of Mistry, a Podcast Exploring Longevity, Neuroscience, and Human Potential

The Mind of Mistry Podcast hosted by Dr. Kavin Mistry Kavin Mistry M.D.

As the shots get healthier, the questions get deeper.” — Dr. Kavin Mistry M.D.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board-certified neuroradiologist , author, and longevity educator Dr. Kavin Mistry has launched Mind of Mistry, a new podcast network exploring neuroscience, longevity, human performance, leadership, and purposeful living.Drawing on more than two decades in medicine and the interpretation of over 300,000 brain and body imaging studies, Dr. Mistry created the network to bridge evidence-based science with meaningful conversations that help people live healthier, more intentional lives.The network's flagship series, Primal Shots , features Dr. Mistry sharing handcrafted functional wellness elixirs with guests, each inspired by themes such as endurance, focus, grounding, resilience, and recovery. As the drinks evolve, so does the conversation.The inaugural episode features Nick Hutchison, founder of BookThinkers, in a conversation exploring presence, lifelong learning, purpose, and the habits that shape a meaningful life.Mind of Mistry expands Dr. Mistry's growing educational ecosystem, joining his book Primal Health Design: 7 Key Paradigms to Reverse Biological Age, the Primal Reset Program, and BreathSpan™, his framework examining the relationship between breathing efficiency, nervous system regulation, resilience, and longevity.Future episodes will feature physicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, authors, and thought leaders discussing healthspan, neuroscience, leadership, and the future of human performance.The first episode of Primal Shots is now streaming on YouTube.About Dr. Kavin MistryDr. Kavin Mistry is a board-certified neuroradiologist, author, speaker, educator, and host of the Mind of Mistry podcast network. Through his work, he bridges neuroscience, longevity science, human performance, and ancestral wisdom to help individuals and organizations thrive in the Age of AI. He is the author of Primal Health Design, creator of the Primal Reset Program, founder of BreathSpan™, and developer of the Primal Alignment Index™.

Books Changed My Life | Nick Hutchison on Longevity & Building Book Thinkers | Primal Shots Ep. 1

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