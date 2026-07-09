FLORIDA SUPREME COURT DEALS FINAL BLOW TO RESIDENT FIGHTING NEIGHBORHOOD’S $21M GOLF CLUB UPGRADE

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday finalized a legal battle over a neighborhood country club, ruling that the University Park Recreation District (UPRD) can legally issue $21 million in new bonds to upgrade its local recreational facilities.

Justice Renatha Francis wrote the unanimous opinion, which clears the path for a series of capital improvements inside the Manatee County golf course community. The decision ends a bitter legal challenge mounted by resident Dean K. Matt, who argued local officials had no right to saddle homeowners with more debt.

The dispute stems from a January 2024 neighborhood referendum where residents voted 579 to 363 to approve the bond financing. The UPRD, a special independent recreation district formed in 2018 to purchase and manage the University Park Country Club, plans to use the cash to build, expand, and repair clubhouse facilities and neighborhood infrastructure.

Matt, who bought his home in May 2021, argued that the district’s initial 2019 bond documents included a clause explicitly promising that no future debt obligations would be levied against the properties. That original text read: “the Issuer covenants not to issue any other Bonds or debt obligations for capital projects.”

However, the Supreme Court noted that the restrictive text was actually surrounded by brackets and marked with a bolded notation reading “[To be Discussed]” in the original paperwork. On January 12, 2024—just four days before the neighborhood vote—the UPRD Board of Supervisors passed a resolution deleting the bracketed restriction.

District officials stated the brackets were originally left in during 2019 settlement talks regarding a separate lawsuit and were never meant to be permanent. They argued the Master Indenture always intended to allow future funding rounds.

In his appeal, Matt brought forward three central arguments:

The neighborhood lacked the authority to hold the referendum while the restrictive 2019 language was technically still on the books.

The district failed to prove that the new upgrades would provide a tangible “special benefit” that outweighed the financial burden on homeowners.

The circuit court judge violated his due process rights by showing prejudice and failing to thoroughly read his emergency motions.

The Supreme Court rejected all three claims. Justice Francis clarified that under Florida law, holding a neighborhood vote is the mandatory first step before a court can even review a bond’s validity.

“Without the referendum, there would be no authorized bond issue necessitating the bond validation process,” Francis wrote.

Addressing the neighborhood’s financial framework, the court found that the district was not required to calculate a exact dollar-for-dollar increase for individual homes. Instead, the justices deferred to the district’s economic report, which showed University Park property values had already climbed 37.5% since 2017. The new assessment will average roughly 2.73% of the homes’ 2022 market values, a cost the court ruled is legally justified by the qualitative benefits of maintaining a premium golf course community.

The high court also dismissed Matt’s due process complaints against Circuit Judge Edward Nicholas. Matt had tried to disqualify the judge, claiming Nicholas lectured him in a “rude, sarcastic tone” and told him during a hearing that “if you don’t like it you should move to Myakka.” The Supreme Court ruled the disqualification motion was legally insufficient because it was unsworn and filed past the state’s strict 20-day legal deadline.

Chief Justice Muñiz and Justices Couriel, Labarga, Grosshans, and Sasso all concurred with the ruling. Justice Tanenbaum did not participate in the decision.

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