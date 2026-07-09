MARION COUNTY CLERK OF COURT EARNS TOP HONORS FOR BEST PRACTICES

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has received 10 certificates for best practices from Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers.

The certificates recognize compliance in areas including financial policies, procurement policy, investment policy, civil case fees, records redaction requests, sealing and expunging criminal court records, unclaimed funds and vexatious litigants.

The Best Practices Excellence Program was established in 2020-21 to recognize clerk’s offices that complete assessments evaluating adherence to certain best practices.

The certificates were presented June 24 during FCCC’s Summer Conference in Orlando.

“I am consistently impressed by our team’s commitment to excellence,” Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Gregory C. Harrell said in a statement. “Their work to accomplish certifications in all eligible areas is a testament to their hard work on behalf of the people of Marion County.”

Among Florida’s 68 clerks and comptrollers, 58 offices participated in this year’s program, and 38 offices, including Marion County, received certificates in every category.

Since the program launched, the Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has been recognized in all 52 eligible areas.

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