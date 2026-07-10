CLERK OF COURT’S OFFICE RECOGNIZED FOR EARNING 10 BEST PRACTICE AWARDS

The Highlands County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is proud to announce that the office has once again been recognized by the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC), earning Recognition of Excellence in all 10 categories of the 2025–2026 Best Practices Excellence Program.

The recognition was presented during a ceremony at the FCCC Summer Conference, where Clerk offices from across Florida were honored for their commitment to implementing best practices that promote consistency, accountability, and exceptional public service.

“The Best Practices Excellence Program showcases the dedication of Florida’s Clerks of Court and Comptrollers to delivering consistent, effective service across our state, regardless of which part of the state you are in,” said 2025–2026 FCCC President Doug Chorvat Jr., CGCIO, CPM, Hernando County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. “The outstanding participation in this year’s program demonstrates a shared commitment to excellence, innovation and serving the public with integrity.”

Established in 2020, the FCCC Best Practices Excellence Program recognizes Clerk offices that demonstrate adherence to statewide best practices through a comprehensive assessment process. Florida’s Clerks and Comptrollers have collaborated on developing and implementing best practices for more than 20 years, strengthening operations and enhancing the quality of service provided to citizens across the state.

This year, 58 of Florida’s 68 Clerk offices participated in the program, with 38 offices earning Recognition of Excellence in all ten categories. Collectively, participating offices completed 511 assessments in pursuit of these statewide recognitions.

The Highlands County Clerk’s Office was among the offices recognized for its commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement. By achieving Recognition of Excellence in every category, the office has demonstrated its dedication to maintaining high standards, following established best practices, and providing efficient, reliable service to the citizens of Highlands County.

The FCCC Best Practices Committee, chaired by Ken Burke, CPA, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller for Pinellas County, establishes the program’s guidelines and selects the best practices evaluated each year.

For the 2025–2026 Best Practices Excellence Program, the Highlands County Clerk’s Office received Recognition of Excellence in the following areas:

• DOR Parenting Plan Fee Waivers

• Ensuring the Adoption of Relevant Financial Policies

• Reopen Fees for Civil Cases

• Requests to Redact Exempt Personal Information

• Sealing and Expunging Criminal Court Records