Retina.com is Now Available for Acquisition Exclusively Through Domain Holdings Group

Domain Holdings Group, a top premium domain brokerage firm announces the exclusive representation of Retina.com for immediate availability.

Retina.com is the kind of name that comes along once in a generation. It works as a consumer brand, an enterprise platform, a research institution, or any AI company.” — Mark Daniel

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Domain Holdings Group, a leading premium domain brokerage firm, is excited to announce it has been exclusively retained to represent the owners of Retina.com.Available for acquisition for the first time in its history, Retina.com offers a rare opportunity for an artificial intelligence, technology, or healthcare company to own one of the most compelling brand names on the internet. Short, precise, and instantly recognized, Retina is a name that can define a company rather than simply describing it. Retina.com suggests a depth of perception and the ability to see what others miss, concepts at the core of what AI promises to deliver. The name also carries a natural advantage in healthcare AI, one of technology's fastest-growing sectors. Retinal imaging and AI-driven diagnostics represent a multibillion-dollar market, meaning an acquirer inherits instant authority in a field where the name is already the industry term.“Retina.com is the kind of name that comes along once in a generation," said Mark Daniel, Managing Director of Domain Holdings Group. "It works as a consumer brand, an enterprise platform, a research institution, or a healthcare AI company. The right domain doesn’t just support a brand, it elevates it.”Retina.com has remained under continuous ownership by the same physician group since its original registration and has never before been publicly offered for sale. That combination of history, simplicity, and broad strategic appeal makes it one of the most significant premium domain acquisition opportunities to reach the market this year.For inquiries and further details, please contact Domain Holdings GroupContact: Mark Daniel 443-877-9619DomainHoldings.comAbout Domain Holdings GroupDomain Holdings Group is a leading premium domain brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the acquisition, sale, valuation, and strategic management of premium digital assets. The firm advises startups, venture-backed companies, private equity firms, Fortune 500 organizations, and premium domain owners on acquiring strategic domain names, representing high-value digital assets, and executing confidential transactions that are often unavailable through traditional registration channels.The firm has represented organizations in transactions involving some of the internet's most valuable and recognizable domain names, including Genius.com, Axios.com, Purple.com, Cheddar.com, Study.com and many more.If you're looking to buy a domain name that is already taken or sell a premium domain name , Domain Holdings Group can help.

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