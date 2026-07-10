USS Lassen Departs Eastport, Maine, Following Successful Port Visit

EASTPORT, Maine (July 6, 2026) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) departed Eastport, Maine, July 6, following a successful port visit to participate in the city's annual Fourth of July festivities.

During the visit, Sailors had the opportunity to engage with the local community, showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and experience the historic region.

“Celebrating America’s 250th with the people of Eastport was an amazing opportunity for the crew to show off the diligent work they have put into the upkeep of Lassen to the local community,” said Cmdr. Kevin W. Walter, commanding officer of Lassen. “The long tradition of Navy ships joining the Fourth of July festivities in Eastport continues to remind Sailors of the purpose of our service. Eastport rolled out the red carpet, and I know the crew greatly enjoyed the hospitality.”

During the visit, the warship hosted free public ship tours, providing locals and tourists a unique opportunity to step aboard, interact with the crew and learn about life and operations on a U.S. Navy warship.

The ship also played a prominent role in the local celebrations, with the crew participating in a variety of community relations events, including Eastport’s annual flag-raising ceremony, the historic Grand Independence Day Parade, the 57th Annual Charles E. Davis Run and the Fireman’s Muster and Torchlight Parade. These engagements helped strengthen the enduring bond between the Navy and the people of Maine.

USS Lassen (DDG 82) is a guided-missile destroyer, a highly capable multi-mission surface combatant designed to conduct offensive and defensive operations across all warfare areas, including anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare. Built as a versatile cornerstone of the U.S. Surface Fleet, the ship provides critical power projection, sea control and maritime security operations globally, whether operating independently or integrated into larger strike groups. Commissioned in 2001, USS Lassen is homeported in Mayport, Florida.

COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships and 31 shore commands.

For more information about USS Lassen, visit the ship's official webpage at https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.surflant.usff.navy.mil%2Fddg82. To follow the crew's ongoing operations, follow the ship's official Facebook page at https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FUSSLassen. For more SURFLANT news and imagery, visit https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.surflant.usff.navy.mil or the SURFLANT DVIDS page at https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dvidshub.net%2Funit%2FCNSL.