USS Wichita Departs Bristol, Rhode Island, Following Successful Port Visit

BRISTOL, R.I. (July 5, 2026) — The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) departed Bristol, Rhode Island, July 5, following a successful port visit to participate in the city's 241st annual Fourth of July festivities.

During the visit, Sailors had the opportunity to engage with the local community, showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and experience the historic region.

“USS Wichita is truly grateful to the citizens of Bristol for hosting our ship and welcoming us with open arms,” said Cmdr. Travis Snover, commanding officer of USS Wichita. “Our Sailors will remember this community's incredible hospitality for the rest of their careers.”

During the visit, the warship hosted more than 1,000 members of the public, offering free ship tours and providing locals and tourists a unique opportunity to step aboard, interact with the crew and learn about life and operations on board a U.S. Navy warship.

The ship also played a prominent role in the local celebrations, with the crew participating in a variety of community relations events, including meeting with the Bristol Fourth of July Welcoming Committee, hosting a reception on board for local civic leaders, promoting two junior officers to the rank of lieutenant during the Patriotic Exercise and marching in the historic Bristol Military, Civic and Firemen's Parade. These engagements helped strengthen the enduring bond between the Navy and the people of Rhode Island.

“The committee wishes to thank you for representing the United States with professionalism, courage and honor around the world and to thank you for allowing Bristol to be a small part of your journey,” said Chuck MacDonough, Bristol military liaison.

USS Wichita (LCS 13) is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Littoral combat ships integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions around the globe. Commissioned in 2019, USS Wichita is homeported in Mayport, Florida.

COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships and 31 shore commands.

For more information about USS Wichita, visit the ship's official webpage at https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.surflant.usff.navy.mil%2Flcs13. To follow the crew's ongoing operations, follow the ship's official Facebook page at https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FUSSWichita. For more SURFLANT news and imagery, visit https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.surflant.usff.navy.mil or the SURFLANT DVIDS page at https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dvidshub.net%2Funit%2FCNSL.