U.S. Naval War College Celebrates America’s Semiquincentennial at International Naval Review 250 in New York City

U.S. Naval War College (NWC) President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker led a contingent of war college personnel to New York City during International Naval Review (INR) 250, the Navy’s pinnacle event in support of the yearlong America 250 birthday celebration.

International Naval Review 250, hosted in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3-8, 2026, is the largest international maritime event in U.S. history, involving 55 participating nations, 30 U.S. and international naval ships, 45 tall ships, nearly 200 aircraft and 20,000 uniformed military personnel – including from the 8,000 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

The once-in-a-lifetime celebration surpasses the country’s six previous international naval reviews – the most recent of which took place in 2000 – in scale and scope, and is significantly larger than a typical Fleet Week New York.

“It has been truly inspiring to see the people of this amazing city lift up the exceptional men and women of our naval forces, as well as those of so many of our allied and partner navies,” said Walker. “I’m humbled that I and the U.S. Naval War College – just a few hours’ drive from here – get to be a part of this amazing event, celebrating a quarter millennium of American history.”

During INR 250, the war college, with the support of the U.S. Naval War College Foundation, is scheduled to host an alumni reception at the New York Yacht Club.

The U.S. Naval War College (NWC), the oldest institution of its kind, was founded in 1884 by Rear Admiral Stephen B. Luce. His leadership and vision laid a solid foundation for more than a century of professional development and research. The college continuously evolves to prepare U.S. and international navies for the ever-changing political, economic, and social conditions of our nation and our world.

Today, the NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to hedge aggressively, innovate continuously, fight distributively, delegate confidently, and command with clarity within complex battlespaces.