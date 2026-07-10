U.S. Naval War College Alumni Gather in New York City During International Naval Review 250

The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) hosted an alumni event in Manhattan during International Naval Review (INR) 250 on July 7, 2026, to celebrate the nation’s maritime heritage and the critical role sea power has played in securing freedom, prosperity and global order since 1776.

During INR 250, at least nine U.S. Navy admirals in attendance in the city were NWC alumni, as were at least 16 foreign heads of navy.

The alumni reception was held with the support of the U.S. Naval War College Foundation.

“For 142 of America’s 250 years, the U.S. Naval War College has been preparing military officers to lead forces to victory, battle after battle, all over the world,” said Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, president of the war college. “So it’s only fitting that we gather here in New York City, during this extraordinary INR 250 event, to reflect on that history alongside so many of our alumni, who keep that unmatched tradition of excellence alive as current U.S. and international military leaders at the very apex of their professions.”

International Naval Review 250, hosted in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3-8, 2026, is the largest international maritime event in U.S. history, involving 55 participating nations, 30 U.S. and international naval ships, 45 tall ships, nearly 200 aircraft and 20,000 uniformed military personnel – including from the 8,000 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

The once-in-a-lifetime celebration surpasses the country’s six previous international naval reviews – the most recent of which took place in 2000 – in scale and scope, and is significantly larger than a typical Fleet Week New York.

The event is part of the yearlong celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

“It is truly energizing to be here, sharing this moment with Foundation supporters who believe in our mission, as well as the accomplished officers whose lives and careers have been elevated by a Naval War College education,” Walker said.

The U.S. Naval War College, the oldest institution of its kind, boasts more than 50,000 graduates throughout its history, including more than 300 of today’s admirals, generals and civilian equivalents around the world.

NWC leaders throughout its nearly century and a half in existence include some of world history’s most studied and accomplished maritime strategists and warfighters, including Rear Adm. Alfred Thayer Mahan and Adm. Raymond Spruance.

Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to hedge aggressively, innovate continuously, fight distributively, delegate confidently, and command with clarity within complex battlespaces.