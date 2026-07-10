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Fort Drum children test their safety skills during annual Bike Rodeo

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 10, 2026) -- School is out for the summer, but children learned some valuable lessons about safety July 10 during the annual Bike Rodeo at Fort Drum.

Fort Drum Child and Youth Services hosted the event outside the CYS Youth Sports and Fitness Center, where staff members created an obstacle course for children to test their safety skills and riding abilities.

“Our mission at the Bike Rodeo is to introduce kids to important safety practices and the fundamentals of riding,” said Michael D’Augustino, CYS Sports and Fitness director. “We also have helmet checks and bike checks, so when they bring their bikes back home, they are in the best condition for riding.”

Attendees practiced hand signals, demonstrated what they would do at crosswalks, and reacted to pedestrians, simulated vehicles, and road impediments.

“The staff is reiterating those safety messages throughout the course, making sure the kids are using hand signals, and watching if they are stopping and starting correctly,” D’Augustino said. “Every time they go through the course, they are remembering those things, and you can see they are getting better at it.”

Sgt. Dorven McLean watched as his children, ages 5 and 6, navigated the obstacle course multiple times, taking occasional breaks to cool off.

“They are loving it,” he said. “CYS always has these great, fun things for kids to do.”

The McLean family arrived at Fort Drum in March, and they have been riding together in the neighborhood and through the trails on post. He said safety is something they’ve reinforced from a young age, and the Bike Rodeo was a chance to put their knowledge to the test.

“They know about safety, but I think it’s good to keep them accountable,” McLean said.

Children looking for other fun, skill-developing activities can check out the CYS summer camp schedule. Upcoming camps include archery, soccer, bowling, basketball, flag football, and baseball. For more information, visit the CYS Sports and Fitness Center, Bldg. 10790 on Chapel Drive, call 315-772-6718, or go to [https://drum.armymwr.com/programs/youth-sports-and-fitness](https://drum.armymwr.com/programs/youth-sports-and-fitness).

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Fort Drum children test their safety skills during annual Bike Rodeo

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