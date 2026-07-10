Coast Guard Cutter Waesche holds change-of-command ceremony

ALAMEDA, Calif — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) held a change-of-command ceremony at Base Alameda on Thursday.

Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony in which Capt. Dave Ratner relieved Capt. Tyson Scofield as Waesche’s commanding officer.

During his tenure, Scofield led Waesche through several high-latitude deployments, including a 105-day, 21,000-nautical-mile Arctic patrol and a 113-day winter patrol in the Bering Sea to enforce maritime laws and project U.S. presence.

Under Scofield’s command, Waesche’s crew achieved major milestones, including a fueling at sea operation in the Alaskan theater with the Royal Canadian navy, a fueling at sea with the Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) and the rescue of five mariners from a grounded vessel.

The ceremony also marked Scofield's retirement, capping 26 years of distinguished service. A 2000 Coast Guard Academy graduate, his career includes more than11years of sea time and key shore assignments, most recently serving as executive assistant to the Assistant Commandant for Acquisitions, helping oversee a $2-billion modernization portfolio.

“It has been an honor and privilege to sail with the crew of Waesche over the last two years,” said Scofield.“Their dedication and resilience are truly inspiring. I can’t think of a better way to retire than from the flight deck of a cutter surrounded by shipmates and friends.”

Ratner reports to Waesche after commanding the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) in Key West, Florida. A native of Battle Creek, Michigan, and a 2005 Coast Guard Academy graduate, his operational background includes tours as executive officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC 625) and deployments to Iraq and the Horn of Africa for counter-piracy operations.

“My family and I are blessed with the honor of serving our nation during times of unprecedented challenges to our sea services,” said Ratner. “We’re excited to serve with this outstanding crew on one of the Coast Guard’s most capable assets.”

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally transfers authority, responsibility and accountability from one commanding officer to another.

Commissioned in 2010, Waesche is one of four 418-foot Legend-class national security cutters homeported in Alameda. Designed to support global operations, these cutters feature advanced technologies, a range of 12,000 nautical miles and accommodations for up to 170 crew members.