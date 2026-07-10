PRESS RELEASE: Extension of Storage Permit for Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

MIDDLETOWN, Iowa -- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant announced today that it has been granted an extension of its emergency permit for the storage of lead azide as it continues to work toward a safe disposal solution.The material was stored on site for production purposes. However, as it is no longer needed for production, it has been reclassified as hazardous waste. In accordance with federal regulations, IAAAP filed an extension request with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for an emergency Resource Conservation and Recovery Act permit to formally manage the material under its new designation while a permanent, safe disposal method is developed.To mitigate any potential risk, the material will continue to be stored in earth-covered magazines designed for the secure storage of explosive materials. The new emergency permit ensures the plant maintains regulatory compliance and continues to manage the explosive hazard safely.

“Securing this permit extension allows us to maintain the highest safety and regulatory standards while we actively finalize our long-term disposal plans,” said Lt. Col. Daniel V. Nosse, commander of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. “The U.S. Army is committed to following the environmental regulations that will ensure that the treatment and disposal of the lead azide is completed in a manner that is safe, practical, and done with minimal disruption to the community.”

IAAAP is committed to keeping the public informed on the path forward.

Members of the community with questions may contact Justine Barati at justine.a.barati.civ@army.mil or by phone at 520-693-1317.