CIPR Communications Wins at the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards for Tourism Kamloops' Freeride Fund Campaign

CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America.

Most destination campaigns stop at awareness. This one created something lasting.” — Christina Pilarski, Founder and CEO of CIPR Communications

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIPR Communications has earned a Silver award at the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards for its work on the Freeride Fund , a campaign built for client Tourism Kamloops that gives visitors a way to fund the mountain bike trails they ride. The campaign took Silver in Best Community Relations Campaign, judged by a panel of working journalists who recognized the initiative for its community impact and public resonance.CIPR built the communications strategy behind the Freeride Fund, which launched with a three year, $50,000 seed commitment from Tourism Kamloops, with 100% of donations flowing directly to trail maintenance through the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Foundation. The agency secured earned media coverage across national, local, and industry publications, and the campaign reached more than 7.5 million people through out of home advertising, editorial placements, and two original video productions that accumulated hundreds of thousands of views."Most destination campaigns stop at awareness. This one created something lasting," said Christina Pilarski, Founder and CEO of CIPR Communications. "The fact that it was judged by journalists makes the recognition mean even more."The Freeride Fund has also become a model CIPR points to for what community focused destination campaigns can look like when they're built to last beyond a single season."This is the kind of work we want to be known for," Pilarski added. "A campaign that gave back to the community it was built in, and kept working long after launch."The Freeride Fund remains active at freeridefund.com, where donations continue to support trail maintenance across the Kamloops trail network. For more information on the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards and the Bulldog Reporter newsletter, visit www.agilitypr.com/pr-news/ About CIPR CommunicationsCIPR Communications is a digital authority agency built exclusively for tourism and hospitality brands. We help properties, destinations, and experience operators show up where travelers are searching, earn trust before the first click, and get chosen over every competitor. We do this through a coordinated program of search optimization, editorial credibility, AI search visibility, and owned content — all built around one goal: making your brand the obvious answer when the right traveler is ready to book. We don't do general marketing. We build digital authority. Found. Trusted. Chosen. For more information visit [ https://ciprcommunications.com](https://ciprcommunications.com/ About Tourism KamloopsTourism Kamloops is the destination marketing and management organization for Kamloops, BC, working to grow the visitor economy while building community pride and quality of life for residents. From world-class mountain biking and outdoor adventure to a growing arts, culinary, and cultural scene, Tourism Kamloops promotes the city as a four-season destination and advocates for tourism as a driver of long-term economic and community benefit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.