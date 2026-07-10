West Virginia Department of Human Services Announces the Pause of SNAP Healthy Choices Waiver Following Federal Guidance ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA), today announced that at this time they are discontinuing the implementation of West Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Healthy Choices waiver while the State and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Administration (USDA FNA) evaluate next steps in response to Aragon v. Rollins, No. 26-861 (D.D.C. June 22, 2026).

The Healthy Choices waiver was approved by the USDA FNA and was intended to encourage healthier beverage choices by removing sweetened, carbonated beverages from SNAP-eligible purchases.

Following a federal district court decision issued on June 22, 2026, the USDA FNA directed participating states to discontinue implementation of approved SNAP Healthy Choices waivers. As a result, sweetened, carbonated beverages are currently eligible for purchase using SNAP benefits in West Virginia, effective immediately.

Retailers should update their point-of-sale systems and related processes as soon as possible to ensure SNAP recipients can purchase eligible items using their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards without interruption.

DoHS is committed to using taxpayer dollars appropriately and to encouraging West Virginians to choose healthy food options. It will administer the SNAP program in accordance with federal law and USDA guidance while ensuring eligible West Virginians have access to their benefits.

Questions regarding the SNAP Healthy Choices waiver may be directed to the DoHS Office of Constituent Services at 1-877-716-1212, or by email DoHSPublicComments@wv.gov. Retailers seeking technical assistance may contact bfasnapretailer@wv.gov.

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The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) provides a wide range of necessary and life-saving services to many West Virginia residents. DoHS includes the Bureau for Social Services, Bureau for Medical Services, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, Bureau for Family Assistance, Bureau for Behavioral Health, Office of Drug Control Policy, Commission to Study Residential Placement of Children, Family Protection Services Board, Catastrophic Illness Commission, and the WV Women's Commission.

For more information, visit dohs.wv.gov.