County Assembly Honors Retiring Barnstable Police Officer Brian Morrison 

Published on: July 10, 2026

From the Cape Cod Regional Government Assembly of Delegates

July 9, 2026 (Barnstable, MA) – The Assembly of Delegates adopted a resolution to honor retiring Barnstable Police Officer Brian Morrison and thank him for his dedicated service to the region.

Barnstable Delegate Frank Frederickson sponsored the resolution. Morrison is a decorated veteran who served three active-duty deployments in the United States Navy. He also worked as a School Resource Officer in the Barnstable public schools, and volunteered time to help a wide array of community groups.

“It’s truly an honor to present this resolution,” Frederickson said. “People get acknowledgements for catching bad guys, saving lives, doing things very few people do. However, community policing or 21st century policing is another element, and Officer Morrison has taken it to a different level. He contributed to so many people’s lives. Thank you, Officer Morrison.”

Orleans Delegate Jon R. Fuller added, “Officer Morrison and I met over 40 years ago, and he supported many of the students from the Orleans area, along with his mother, a teacher at Nauset High School for many years. He’s truly a supporter of Cape Cod youth.”

Morrison said, “My father taught me to do everything you’re supposed to do and treat people the way you want to be treated. I was blessed to stay in policing for more than 30 years and work with the community. I couldn’t accomplish what I did throughout my career without the community’s support, so I thank everyone in it, my colleagues, and the town administration for allowing me to do what I do. Thank you.”

Morrison’s law enforcement career in Barnstable began in 1993 as a summer special officer. He was hired full-time in 1997. In the community, he was involved in involved in the Kiwanis, Hyannis Elks, Masons, Moose, People of Action and more.

A copy of the resolution is available by clicking here . A recording of the discussion is available by clicking this link .

ABOUT THE CAPE COD REGIONAL GOVERNMENT The Cape Cod Regional Government provides regional services and programs to the people of Cape Cod, addressing shared challenges to improve our quality of life. Learn more at www.capecod.gov.

ABOUT THE ASSEMBLY OF DELEGATES The Assembly of Delegates is the legislative branch of the Cape Cod Regional Government. It is composed of one elected delegate from each of the 15 towns, with votes weighted by population, who make laws, set policies, and approve spending.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Owen Fletcher, Assembly Clerk | owen.fletcher@capecod.gov | 774-327-3564

###