Public hearing for 2026 Seattle Transit Measure to be held Monday, July 13

The City Council Select Committee on the Seattle Transportation Benefit District, chaired by Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1), will host a public hearing on the 2026 Seattle Transit Measure (STM) renewal proposal on Monday, July 13, with separate sessions for remote and in-person public comment.

“The Seattle Transit Measure renewal is critical legislation that will determine Seattle’s transit infrastructure for years to come,” said Chair Saka. “Your voice matters, and the Council wants to hear from you! I encourage all residents, stakeholders, and community members to attend the public hearing and testify so we can lay the groundwork to build a better transit system together for Seattle.”

On June 3, Mayor Katie B. Wilson announced her STM renewal proposal, which the City Council is now considering. The 2026 measure, if approved by voters, will replace the expiring 2020 package – set to expire in April 2027. Mayor Wilson’s proposal is for a 0.30% sales tax over 10 years. Following the public hearing, the select committee is expected to vote on proposed amendments next Thursday, July 16.

WHO: Select Committee on the Seattle Transportation Benefit District

Select Committee on the Seattle Transportation Benefit District WHAT: Public Hearing on 2026 STM renewal

Public Hearing on 2026 STM renewal WHEN: Monday, July 13, two sessions: 9:30 a.m. for remote public comment: Registration for remote public comment will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. 5 p.m. for in-person public comment: In-person public commenters can sign up outside of Council Chamber starting at 4:30 p.m. The public hearing will conclude after everyone has had a chance to speak.

Monday, July 13, two sessions: WHERE: Council Chamber, City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104

More information can be found on the agenda for the July 13 Seattle Transportation Benefit District Public Hearing, including a list of 23 proposed STM amendments. Additional information can be found on the City Council’s Seattle Transit Measure Renewal webpage.

Those unable to attend this public hearing in-person can watch a livestream online via the Seattle Channel.

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