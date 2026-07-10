1996 Olympic Bombing Anniversary Approaches; Michigan Forensic Expert to Speak and Publish Tribute to Victims

John Morrey Collins to reflect on his role in one of the most expensive manhunts in American history; commentary honoring victims to be published July 21

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 30th anniversary of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing arrives on July 27, marking three decades since a nail-packed pipe bomb killed Alice Hawthorne and injured more than 100 others during the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. The attack was the first of four carried out by Eric Rudolph over the following eighteen months, including the January 1998 bombing of a Birmingham, Alabama women's clinic that killed off-duty police officer Robert Sanderson and severely injured nurse Emily Lyons.

The manhunt for Rudolph, which ended with his capture in 2003, is widely regarded as one of the most expensive and labor-intensive criminal investigations in American history, involving hundreds of federal agents and years of forensic work before Rudolph was definitively linked to the bombings.

John Morrey Collins, a Michigan-based forensic expert who worked the case, will present a full-day session on the investigation on August 26 as part of the 2026 High Profile Murder Case Symposium, a three-day training event for law enforcement professionals hosted by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Specialized Training Unit at the City of Doral Police Training Center in Doral, Florida. Collins' session will cover the forensic, investigative, and leadership dimensions of the case. The symposium also features retired DEA agents Steve Murphy and Javier Peña, known for their pursuit of Pablo Escobar and depicted in the Netflix series "Narcos," and FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Schwartz, discussing the Bureau's response to the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. More information and registration details are available at the symposium's event page.

Ahead of the anniversary, Collins will also publish a commentary paying tribute to Hawthorne, Sanderson, and Lyons, as well as to the investigators and scientists who spent years working to bring Rudolph to justice. The piece is scheduled for publication on July 21 at johnmorreycollins.com/commentary.

For reporters covering the anniversary, Collins can speak to the forensic science behind the investigation, the scale and cost of the manhunt, and the lasting lessons the case offers about leadership, scientific evidence, and investigative urgency in high-profile cases. Interview requests can be directed to the contact information provided.

ABOUT JOHN MORREY COLLINS

John Morrey Collins is an author, speaker, instructor, and professional coach specializing in authoritative occupations, with a focus on forensic science, policing, and law. He spent 20 years in forensic science, including service as Director of Forensic Science for the State of Michigan, before launching his coaching practice in 2013. Collins is the author of several books, including The New Superior: A Better Way to Be the One in Charge, and hosts the podcast Crime and the Courtroom. He has trained forensic professionals and expert witnesses across 46 states and several countries.

More information is available at johnmorreycollins.com and criticalvictories.com.

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