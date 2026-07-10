Jury Convicts Philip T. Phillips of Sexual Abuse of a Minor After He Absconds During Trial

July 9, 2026

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Today, a Palmer jury found Phillip T. Phillips, 58, guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, and Harassment following a three-day jury trial.

The convictions stem from offenses committed in Aug. 2020 involving a then 12-year-old boy. Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard, who prosecuted the case, commended the now 18-year-old victim for his courage in coming forward and seeing the prosecution through after nearly six years.

On the first morning of trial, Phillips fired his attorney and made the decision to represent himself. After a jury was selected, Phillips failed to show up for trial, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest. The Alaska State Troopers immediately began efforts to locate him, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Investigation revealed that Phillips had sold his house earlier in June, sold his truck the week before trial, and purchased a satellite phone with an international plan.

Philip T. Phillips

Phillips is believed to have traveled to Whittier, boarded a boat, and left the harbor. According to investigators, Phillips’ electronic monitoring device stopped transmitting a signal early Tuesday morning, and he remains at large. Investigators learned that Phillips sold some of his belongings, purchased items for trip, and told people he was leaving the state.

Based on this evidence, the court found that Phillips had voluntarily and intentionally absconded, waiving his right to be present at trial. Given the age of the case and the defendant’s deliberate flight, the court ordered that the trial proceed in his absence.

This case would not have been possible for the courageous actions of the victim and the hard work of the Alaska State Troopers.

If located, Phillips faces a sentence of 25 to 35 years imprisonment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard and paralegal Suzette Marey. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers Crimes Against Children Unit.

Contact: Palmer Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard at melissa.howard@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.