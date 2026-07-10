Trump Accounts Launch: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

The new Trump Accounts program has launched, giving eligible families access to tax-advantaged savings accounts and a potential $1,000 federal contribution.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new **Trump Accounts** program is officially available, providing eligible American families with a new tax-advantaged savings vehicle designed to help children begin building long-term wealth from an early age.Created under the **One Big Beautiful Bill Act**, Trump Accounts are a new type of tax-advantaged account established for eligible children under age 18. The program officially opened for enrollment and funding beginning **July 4, 2026**, with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) overseeing implementation.One of the program's most notable features is a **one-time $1,000 federal pilot contribution** available for eligible children who:* Were born between **January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028*** Are **U.S. citizens*** Have a valid **Social Security number*** Have a Trump Account established by a parent or other authorized individual through the required election process.Children born outside of the pilot period may still have a Trump Account established if they otherwise meet eligibility requirements, but they are not eligible for the federal $1,000 pilot contribution.During the account's growth period, family members, friends, and other individuals may generally contribute up to **$5,000 per year**, subject to future inflation adjustments. Employers may also contribute up to **$2,500 annually** on behalf of an employee or an employee's dependent under applicable IRS rules. Contributions from all permitted sources are subject to the program's limits established under federal law.Unlike traditional brokerage accounts, Trump Accounts have investment restrictions while the beneficiary is a minor. Funds must generally be invested in low-cost mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track broad U.S. stock market indexes and satisfy federal requirements. The goal is to encourage diversified, long-term investing rather than speculative investing.Investment earnings grow on a tax-deferred basis while the funds remain in the account. Withdrawals are governed by federal tax rules, and the account transitions to traditional IRA treatment once the beneficiary reaches adulthood under the program's rules. As with any investment account, returns are not guaranteed and account values will fluctuate with market performance.Parents or guardians who wish to establish a Trump Account can complete **IRS Form 4547 (Trump Account Election)** either electronically through their IRS Individual Online Account or by following the enrollment instructions available through the official Trump Accounts website.To complete enrollment, families generally will need:* The child's Social Security number* The child's date of birth* The child's address* An IRS online account (ID.me verification may be required for online enrollment)According to the IRS, submitting the election generally takes only a few minutes, after which families can monitor the status of their application online.Families interested in learning more or beginning the enrollment process can visit the official government website at **TrumpAccounts.gov**, where they can access eligibility information, enrollment instructions, IRS Form 4547, and frequently asked questions. Additional guidance is also available directly through the IRS.Financial professionals note that while the initial $1,000 government contribution may provide a meaningful starting point for eligible children, consistent long-term contributions and decades of compound growth have historically played a much larger role in building wealth over time. Because investments involve risk, families should carefully review the program's rules and consider how a Trump Account fits within their broader financial plan.For official information, eligibility requirements, and enrollment instructions, visit **TrumpAccounts.gov** or the **Internal Revenue Service** Trump Accounts resource page.Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal, or investment advice. The information contained herein is based on publicly available guidance at the time of publication and may be subject to change. Individuals should consult qualified tax, legal, or financial professionals regarding their specific circumstances before making financial decisions.

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