State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash on Hastings Farm Road in Seaford

Date Posted: Friday, July 10th, 2026

The Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred this morning on Hastings Farm Road in Seaford.

On July 10, 2026, at approximately 6:40 a.m., a Hyundai Veloster was traveling southbound on Hastings Farm Road, north of Coverdale Road, at an apparent high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the car ran off east side of the road, struck a chain link fence, a parked vehicle in a private driveway, overturned, and struck a tree.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 25-year-old man from Seaford, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The roadway was closed for an extended time while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to contact Master Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.