SLED Charges Horry County Woman with Lottery Fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Gianna Bella Fazio, 21, with Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickers on Thursday, July 9, 2026. The SLED investigation was requested by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Details can be found in the attached warrant.

Fazio was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County.

The case will be prosecuted by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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