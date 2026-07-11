Where Faith Meets Technology: How MySikhi Connects Sikhs in the Digital Age

Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, MySikhi helps Sikhs worldwide access Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Nitnem Banis, and the Sikh Calendar in one app

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MySikhi , a faith-based app designed to help Sikhs stay connected with Sikhism through modern technology, continues to provide access to Sikh resources through its mobile app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.Founded in 2010 by Satbir Singh Thakral and Gurmeet Singh, MySikhi was created to address the growing need for a centralized digital resource where Sikhs could conveniently access Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Nitnem Banis, translations, the Sikh Calendar, and other educational materials from a single platform.When smartphones began changing how people accessed information, the founders recognized an opportunity to make Sikh resources more accessible without replacing traditional religious practices. Their objective was to provide a reliable digital companion that allows users to stay connected with Gurbani and Sikh history wherever they are.Today, MySikhi offers access to Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, daily Nitnem Banis, translations, Gurpurab notifications, the Sikh Calendar featuring important historical events, daily reminders, learning resources, and tools designed to encourage consistent spiritual practice. By bringing these resources together within one application, the platform supports individuals and families seeking convenient access to Sikh teachings throughout their daily lives.The app is designed for users in a variety of situations, including those traveling, studying abroad, working in remote locations, or balancing busy schedules. The platform was designed to remove barriers while respecting the significance and authenticity of Sikh scripture.Over the past decade, MySikhi has continued to add features that support the evolving needs of its users, including daily Hukamnama from Sri Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, daily paath tracking, intelligent reminders, accessibility improvements, and expanded Sikh Calendar content. These updates reflect the team's continued commitment to providing a reliable digital resource for the global Sikh community."When we started MySikhi, our vision was simple. We wanted every Sikh, regardless of where they lived or how busy life became, to have Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Nitnem, and the Sikh Calendar at their fingertips," said Satbir Singh Thakral, Co-Founder of MySikhi. "Technology should never replace our faith, but it can strengthen our connection to it. If MySikhi helps even one person build a deeper relationship with Gurbani, then our seva has been worthwhile."Throughout the platform's development, the founders have prioritized authenticity, usability, and community benefit. MySikhi remains focused on providing accessible Sikh resources that support learning, daily practice, and the preservation of Sikh teachings for future generations.Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, MySikhi continues its mission of making Sikh resources readily accessible through technology that complements traditional practices.For more information or to download the MySikhi app, visit www.MySikhi.com About MySikhiFounded in 2010, MySikhi is a digital platform that provides access to Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Nitnem Banis, translations, Sikh Calendar events, Gurpurab notifications, daily reminders, and educational resources. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, MySikhi helps Sikhs stay connected with Gurbani, Nitnem, and Sikh history through modern technology.

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