News Release – DOH Closes Black Rock Pizza for Rodent Infestation

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH CLOSES BLACK ROCK PIZZA FOR RODENT INFESTATION

26-075

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 9, 2026

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Black Rock Pizza, located at 75-5813 Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona, due to an active rodent infestation and unsanitary conditions within the facility. The food establishment, operated by Black Rock Pizza #2 Kona, LLC, received a red placard on July 8 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection on July 8, the DOH inspector observed the following critical violations:

An abundant amount of fresh and old rodent feces was observed throughout the facility including in food and on food-contact surfaces;

Foods were not stored to prevent contamination;

Premises was not maintained free of insects, rodents and other pests;

The handwashing sink was obstructed; and

Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned.

The establishment is required to remain closed for business until the following corrective actions are completed:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Have a professional pest control operator (PCO) service the establishment and submit the service report to the DOH;

Seal all holes in the walls and ceiling; and

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food-contact and non-food-contact surfaces.

The establishment is required to remain closed for business until all violations have been corrected and a follow-up inspection by the DOH has been conducted.

The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to Food Safety Branch (hawaii.gov). For current inspections, go to https://myhealthdepartment.com/soh.

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