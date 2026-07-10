Phillips Law Group Named One of the Top 9 Best Car Accident Lawyers in Phoenix by Expertise.com

Phillips Law Group named one of the Top 9 Best Car Accident Lawyers in Phoenix, AZ by Expertise.com for 2026.

Phillips Law Group earns a spot on Expertise.com's 2026 Top 9 Best Car Accident Lawyers in Phoenix, selected from 390 reviewed providers.

Being recognized by Expertise.com reflects the standard our team holds itself to every day.” — Jeffrey L. Phillips, Founder, Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group has been named one of the Top 9 Best Car Accident Lawyers in Phoenix, Arizona by Expertise.com for 2026. The recognition places Phillips Law Group among a select group of firms chosen from a field of 390 reviewed and 237 curated providers across the Phoenix area.Expertise.com is an independent research platform that evaluates service professionals across more than 200 industries throughout the United States. Each month, the platform researches more than 60,000 businesses to help consumers identify the best-qualified professionals in their communities. The selection process for the 2026 Best Car Accident Lawyers in Phoenix list involved scoring providers on more than 25 variables across five key categories: availability, qualifications, reputation, experience, and professionalism.The five-stage evaluation process begins with identifying all potential providers through public databases and customer referrals. Expertise.com then validates each firm's licensing, certifications, and professional credentials. Reputation is assessed by analyzing review data across multiple platforms, including the number of professional databases reviewing each provider, average review scores, and rating consistency. Finalists are further evaluated on their primary area of expertise, range of services, and years of experience. In the final stage, mystery shoppers contact each firm directly to assess knowledgeability, friendliness, and professionalism.Phillips Law Group was recognized for its comprehensive approach to car accident litigation, its long-standing reputation for client advocacy, and its track record of results. According to Expertise.com, the firm is "highly respected for its foolproof approach to car accident litigation," combining legal precision with a deep understanding of the challenges injury victims face after a collision. The firm provides guidance throughout every phase of a claim — from detailed case assessments and strategic evidence development to negotiations with insurance companies and, when necessary, trial."Being recognized by Expertise.com reflects the standard our team holds itself to every day," said Jeffrey L. Phillips, Founder of Phillips Law Group. "Our clients come to us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. This recognition is a reflection of their trust in us, and our commitment to earning it."Phillips Law Group has represented injury victims throughout Arizona for more than 30 years. The firm has recovered over $2 billion on behalf of clients and has helped more than 185,000 people pursue justice after serious accidents. The firm handles car accident cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fee out of pocket unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf. Free consultations are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.The full list of Top 9 Best Car Accident Lawyers in Phoenix, AZ can be viewed at https://www.expertise.com/legal/car-accident-lawyers/arizona/phoenix About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group is an Arizona-based personal injury law firm with more than 30 years of experience representing injured clients. The firm has recovered over $2 billion for clients and has helped more than 185,000 people seek justice after serious injuries. Phillips Law Group handles personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fee out of pocket unless the firm recovers compensation for them.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave # 1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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