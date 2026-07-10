Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Members at the 2026 Summer Garden Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce held its 2026 Summer Garden Party on Wednesday, June 24th, at Beverly Canon Gardens, bringing together hundreds of Chamber members, business leaders, hospitality professionals, civic officials, entrepreneurs, and community partners for the organization’s annual member appreciation celebration.

Known as one of Beverly Hills’ largest outdoor business networking events, the Summer Garden Party was an evening of networking, culinary offerings, sponsor activations, and the official installation of the 2026 Chair of the Board of Directors for the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce.

The evening’s program began with welcome remarks from Todd Johnson, President & CEO of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce. Classical opera singer Abi Koya performed the National Anthem, followed by remarks from Chris Rivielle, President & CEO of Plant Construction and Presenting Sponsor, and Offer Nissenbaum, Immediate Past Chair of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce. Beverly Hills Mayor Craig Corman also addressed attendees before Stephanie Cohen, Vice President of Government & Industry Relations at Cedars-Sinai, led the installation of the Chamber’s 2026-2027 Chair of the Board of Directors. During the program, Chamber leadership expressed appreciation to the Beverly Hills community and Chamber members for their continued support and contributions to the city’s business community.

Following the installation ceremony, attendees continued the evening by networking and visiting dozens of local businesses and sponsors offering food, beverages, and interactive experiences throughout Beverly Canon Gardens. Participating sponsor businesses showcased their brands through activations and experiences that engaged attendees while connecting with executives, entrepreneurs, investors, hospitality leaders, and other community stakeholders from across the region. The Chamber also recognized the generous support of its sponsors, including Gold Sponsors Cedars-Sinai, Western Alliance Bank, Franco Beverly Hills, and Beverly Hills Courier, as well as Silver Sponsors East West Bank, LVMH, MP Los Angeles, Beach Now, Modern Luxury, Greater Los Angeles Realtors, Mash Accounting & Consulting, The Islands of The Bahamas, US Bank, L’Ermitage, UCLA Health, and Citizens Private Bank, whose contributions helped make the event possible.

The Summer Garden Party is the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce’s signature member appreciation event and provides an opportunity for business and community leaders to connect while recognizing the Chamber’s leadership and the organizations that contribute to Beverly Hills’ business community. The event also highlights the value of Chamber membership by providing access to influential networking opportunities, business development resources, civic engagement, and exclusive member-only events held throughout the year, including admission to the annual Summer Garden Party. The Chamber encourages businesses and professionals interested in expanding their network and strengthening their presence in the Beverly Hills business community to explore membership opportunities.

About the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce:

The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce has been the voice of business in Beverly Hills since 1923 and is dedicated to supporting and advancing the business community through advocacy, networking, educational programming, and economic development initiatives. The Chamber serves businesses of all sizes and works to promote Beverly Hills as a premier destination for commerce and hospitality.

For more information, visit https://www.beverlyhillschamber.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.