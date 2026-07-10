North Carolina budget delivers major investments in Veteran services and infrastructure

The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) is thankful for the meaningful growth and strengthened services provided in the newly signed state budget. The budget reflects a commitment to ensuring that North Carolina remains one of the most military and Veteran friendly states in the nation.

Major investments in Veteran care infrastructure

One of the most significant components of the budget is the funding and authority to rebuild the Fayetteville State Veterans Home.

With this new understanding and authority, NCDMVA continues site and property analysis for a new home. The Department is dedicated to strengthening Veterans’ access to high-quality medical services, military community support, and long-term care resources—ensuring the rebuilt facility reflects the dignity, connection, and continuity of care North Carolina Veterans deserve.

Strengthening cemetery operations and maintenance

The budget also includes key investments that enhance the dignity and quality of services provided at North Carolina’s State Veterans Cemeteries. Additional cemetery positions will improve daily operations, increase responsiveness, and ensure every Veteran’s final resting place is cared for with precision and respect.

Statement from NCDMVA leadership

“North Carolina’s state budget represents meaningful growth for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. By investing in infrastructure, staffing, and maintenance, it enhances the services Veterans, servicemembers, and their families rely on every day. While there is always more investment to be made, this budget expands capacity, supports modernization of critical programs, and is a step forward in strengthening the state’s commitment to ensuring no Veteran, servicemember, or family is left behind.”

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