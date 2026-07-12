LienFlash Founder George Leyva Announces Demand Letter Service for Contractors

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George Leyva, Founder unveil an attorney-vetted demand letter service, giving contractors a two-step path from protected to paid.

Contractors do the work, then spend months chasing the check. LienFlash lets them protect the job and collect what they're owed — in minutes, not court.” — George Leyva

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, the U.S. construction industry loses an estimated $280 billion to slow and missed payments, according to construction finance firm Rabbet — much of it because contractors miss a legal deadline they never knew was running. LienFlash, the Miami Beach–based platform that automates preliminary lien notices , today announced its expansion into attorney-vetted demand letters, giving contractors a single place to both protect a job and collect on it. The expansion is led by founder George Leyva and president Grant Larsen.In most states, a contractor's right to file a lien - their strongest leverage to get paid - expires within weeks of first setting foot on a job. In Florida the window is 45 days from first furnishing; in California and Arizona it is 20. Miss it, and a contractor who did excellent work can become an unsecured creditor with little recourse. Rabbet's 2024 research found that 82% of contractors wait more than 30 days to be paid, with average days-sales-outstanding in the industry running near 90 - roughly double a healthy threshold.LienFlash was built to close that gap. Contractors, subcontractors, and material suppliers enter their job details in a short online form; the platform prepares the correct state-specific notice and mails it via USPS Certified Mail with tracking and a Certificate of Mailing, typically in under two minutes and starting at $24.99 - compared with the $200 to $500 a construction attorney commonly charges for the same document."For most of the trades, getting paid is still a matter of luck and paperwork nobody explains," said George Leyva, founder of LienFlash. "A contractor can do flawless work and lose everything to a deadline they never knew was running. We're turning that from a legal maze into two minutes on a phone."The newly launched demand letter service extends LienFlash from prevention into remedy. When an invoice is already overdue, users can now send an attorney-vetted payment demand - certified, on the record, with a stated deadline to pay - for a flat $79. The company positions the two products as a two-step path: file a notice to protect the job at the start, and send a demand letter to pursue payment if an account goes unpaid."Protecting a job was only half the problem," said Grant Larsen, president of LienFlash. "Contractors kept asking us the same thing - what do I do when I'm already owed? The demand letter is our answer: the same speed, the same certified proof, aimed at money that's already late."LienFlash currently serves eight states - Florida, California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico and Texas - with additional states in development. The platform requires no subscription; users pay per document and can preview any notice or letter free before paying. A free deadline calculator on the company's website lets contractors check whether a job's filing window is still open.About LienFlashLienFlash is a technology platform that helps contractors, subcontractors, and material suppliers protect their right to get paid. Based in Miami Beach, Florida, LienFlash automates the preparation and certified-mail delivery of preliminary lien notices and payment demand letters, starting at $24.99. LienFlash is a product of Domin8 Commerce LLC. It is a technology platform, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice. Learn more at www.lienflash.com

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