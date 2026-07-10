【IP-fueled tourism】Mak Mak Experience Hub is inaugurated today as Macao’s unique attraction

MACAU, July 10 - A brand-new interactive space – Mak Mak Experience Hub (the “Hub”) is officially opened in Ritz Building at Senado Square from today (10 July). Inaugurated by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Hub is themed around Macao Tourism Mascot Mak Mak, bringing together elements of tourism, culture and creativity, technology and story narration into a confluence of immersive experiences for visitors, raising Mak Mak’s visibility as a local iconic IP and Macao’s reputation as a travel destination.

Four themed zones create immersive “Mak Moments”

The Mak Mak Experience Hub was officially inaugurated today (10 July). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Vice Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Tam Wai Fong, Deputy Director of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Cheang Hio Man, Head of Intellectual Property Rights Department of Macao Customs Service, Lee Sze Ngar, Head of the Division of Cultural Promotion of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Cheng I, Chairman of Steering Committee of District Development Center of the General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macau, Chan Ka Leong, and Chairman of the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District, Lei Cheok Kuan, attended the opening ceremony.

The Mak Mak Experience Hub is an exhibition that runs from today until 3 January 2027. Themed as “Mak Moments”, the Hub consists of four themed zones and various interactive experiences, alongside a variety of cultural and creative Mak-themed commodities. From Mak Mak’s office to interesting life moments, the Hub brings to life Macao Tourism Mascot’s vibrant image and the city’s unique breadth of charm in tourism and other fields. The immersive experience of the Hub is expected to bolster visitors’ exploration of local communities for more robust tourism economy.

The four themed zones include:

Mak Mak's Office — the debut of Mak Mak’s office reveals her passion and style during office hours.

Mak Friends Livestreaming Room — It is a fun interactive space between Mak Mak and her fans. Visitors can take pictures in the livestreaming room with family and friends, being Mak Mak’s buddies.

Mak Mak's Daily Travel — featuring an immersive VR experience and a fun AI camera, the zone takes visitors onto a captivating journey of diverse “tourism +” in Macao through Mak Mak’s lens.

Mak Mak's Gourmet Station — as a true food lover, Mak Mak unveils her personal pocket list of Macao’s best food with all. She has also invited distinctive light food eateries and beverage shops in Macao to make surprise pop-up appearances every weekend and on specific days. Visitors can enjoy signature tastes of Macao.

Interactive games and exclusive rewards enrich visitors’ experiences

A series of interactive games and exclusive rewards are launched in the Hub, including “Find the Hidden ‘Mini Mak Mak’”, limited-edition themed postcards and fun stamp collection. For more fun and surprise, visitors can also spend any amount at the Hub for a chance to play the "Digital Claw Game" and grab a Mak Mak-themed souvenir, among other interactive fun.

IP energizes urban tourism forward

Created in 2018, Mak Mak became the Macao Tourism Mascot and has since shouldered the mission to brand Macao as a travel destination by frequently participating in local and overseas promotions and mega events, delivering its magic to take visitors from worldwide on an adventure to explore Macao’s unique charm as a cultural crossroads of the East and West. Mak Mak enjoys not just great popularity among visitors but also much fondness among Macao residents as the city’s ambassador.

MGTO launched the “IP Licensing Program for Macao Tourism Mascot ‘Mak Mak’” in April this year (2026), encouraging collaborative entities to harness Mak Mak’s image to develop a diversity of products and experiences for the concerted development between “tourism + culture and creativity”. The program lets Mak Mak venture into the world as an iconic brand for the destination.

MGTO and Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited co-launched the Mak Mak-themed train last month, creating an itinerant hotspot for passengers’ photo moments to share on social media, raising Mak Mak’s profile and branding Macao as a fascinating destination.

The Mak Mak Experience Hub is open as an exhibition from 10 July 2026 to 3 January 2027. The opening hours are from 12:00 at noon to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and specified dates. For more information about the Hub, please scan the QR code on the poster to visit the themed webpage or follow MGTO on social media.