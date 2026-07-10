Review of Culture International Edition No. 80 “Natural Philosophy”

MACAU, July 10 - This issue of Review of Culture (International Edition) was developed in cooperation with the Macau Scientific and Cultural Centre (CCCM) and is dedicated to “Natural Philosophy”. It aims at provoking public reflection on the relationship between mankind and the natural world, building a platform to demonstrate the ancestral knowledge of China and India, combined with European philosophic tradition.

The current issue opens with two articles. The first examines the Taoist eco-meditation as a way out of the civilizational ‘polycrisis’ and modern technoscientific dominance; the second is a study about contemporary environmental philosophy and China’s Eco-civilisation project, which reinterprets the relationship among ethics, politics and nature. The “Perspectives” section is organised in two principal directions: on the one hand, the Indian thought, which traces the evolution of the cosmic order from Ṛta to Dharma; on the other hand, the philosophy of landscape, which reflects the transition from contemplation to urban inhabiting. The cultural and aesthetics dimensions of nature are explored through the ecological status of Macau poetry, of natural philosophy in Chinese martial arts, as well as garden culture and painting in the Ming Dynasty with special attention to the paintings of Tang Yin, and to the landscape poetry school. Thus, this issue offers a global view of nature as an ontological, aesthetic and ethical principle, indispensable to the balance of the natural world.

The Review of Culture is a peer-reviewed journal published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau. Articles written in Chinese, Portuguese, or English are all welcome. For details of submission, please visit the website (https://www.icm.gov.mo/rc/) or contact the editorial team by email to cms.rc@um.edu.mo.

The Review of Culture is available for purchase atthe Archives of Macao, Macao Museum of Art, and Plaza Cultural Macau, among other sellers which are listed at www.icm.gov.mo/academics/en/sellingBook/, at the price of MOP 150. The journal is also for sale on the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop (www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop).