CE chairs symposium on studying important speech of President Xi

MACAU, July 10 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today called on the officials of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government to integrate fully the spirit of an important speech by President Xi Jinping into all aspects of their work while remaining confident, forging ahead, seizing opportunities, and fulfilling their responsibilities. The “One country, two systems” principle, “Macao people governing Macao”, and a high degree of autonomy must be implemented fully, accurately, and unswervingly, as Macao strives to open a new chapter of high-quality development for the “One country, two systems” endeavour.

Mr Sam made the remarks at a symposium today at Government Headquarters, at which he led principal officials and bureau-level officials on the study and implementation of the important speech delivered by President Xi at a gathering marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The symposium was held under the theme: "Studying and implementing the spirit of President Xi Jinping's important speech, opening new perspectives for the high-quality development in the 'One country, two systems' endeavour".

Mr Sam said President Xi’s speech comprehensively reviewed the CPC’s 105-year glorious journey and great achievements in uniting and leading the Chinese people. It profoundly revealed six outstanding qualities and key factors behind the CPC’s enduring success, set out five clear requirements for remaining confident and forging ahead on the new journey, and called for the creation of new historic achievements.

The speech provided clear direction and guidance for fulfilling the CPC’s missions in the new era, and held significant value as a guide for advancing the high-quality development of the “One country, two systems” principle.

Mr Sam added that the section of the speech concerning the MSAR provided a profound assessment, set out a strategic direction, and offered clear guidance on enriching and improving the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle under the present circumstances.

He said the speech had once again fully reflected President Xi’s great care, strong support for and trust in the MSAR. It would greatly boost morale and confidence, and strengthen Macao’s determination to advance all aspects of its development. He added that, under the strong leadership of the CPC and with the motherland’s firm support, the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle in Macao would continue through the joint efforts of the MSAR Government and all sectors of Macao society.

The MSAR Government will continue working with all sectors of Macao society to promote the widespread, in-depth and sustained study and implementation of the spirit of President Xi’s speech, through approaches that are diverse, reflect the grassroots, and are effective. Studying, promoting, and implementing the content of the speech should be treated as a key task – enhancing understanding, upholding Macao’s fundamental aspirations, and further strengthening national identity and patriotism among Macao residents. This would help consolidate across Macao society consensus on reform and developmental synergy, added Mr Sam.

To promote Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability, the Chief Executive shared insights into several key takeaways from the speech, that also serve as political and work directives for MSAR Government officials:

First, firmly uphold the leadership of the CPC, and fully and accurately implement the “One country, two systems” principle;

Second, better integrate into and serve the overall national development agenda, and actively contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation;

Third, adhere to a people-centred development philosophy, embodying the people-centred governance approach; and

Fourth, strengthen the MSAR Government’s capabilities, in order effectively to respond to risks and challenges.

The Chief Executive urged all departments actively and earnestly to support the current administration’s comprehensive reform and development agenda in the areas of major legislation, public administration, and governance capacity.

He emphasised the need to uphold and improve the executive-led system, further safeguarding Macao’s political structure. This was characterised by executive leadership, legislative and executive branches fulfilling their duties in accordance with the law while supporting each other, and an independent judiciary. By combining law-based governance with a strong sense of accountability, all in the MSAR will work together to build efficient, effective, and service-orientated governance.

Meanwhile, the MSAR Government must unswervingly safeguard high-quality development with high-level security. It should strengthen risk assessment, deploy preventive measures at an early stage, and respond appropriately to emerging or trend-based issues and potential risks in Macao society, ensuring that overall social harmony and stability are consistently maintained.

Mr Sam particularly mentioned that President Xi has always valued, cared for, and supported young people. All MSAR Government departments, together with society at large, must create better conditions for the growth, development, and aspirations of Macao’s younger generation. The MSAR Government must encourage and support them to become capable builders and successors of the “One country, two systems” cause, sharing the historical responsibility for national rejuvenation and the great glory of national prosperity, alongside all the people in the motherland.

The symposium was attended by over 70 participants, including: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ms Ng Wai Han; the Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Commissioner Against Corruption, Ms Ao Ieong Seong; the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; and the Director-General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Adriano Marques Ho; as well as the directors of office for principal officials, and all bureau-level leaders.