Minister Kajzer and US Congress delegation on strengthening bilateral and transatlantic ties

SLOVENIA, July 9 - Minister Kajzer briefed the guests on the key conclusions of the NATO Summit in Ankara, stressing that the Alliance has proven strong and united. He outlined the foreign policy priorities of the new Slovenian Government, emphasising the importance of Slovenia-US bilateral relations, strengthening the transatlantic partnership, continuing support for Ukraine and the strategic significance of the Western Balkans for the security and stability of Europe. Together, they discussed the situation in the Middle East. The Minister underlined that Slovenia will continue to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in the region while simultaneously working to resume dialogue with Israel.

Senator Roger Wicker, Head of the United States Congress delegation, stressed that the delegation’s arrival shortly after the new Slovenian Government took office clearly shows United States’ support for Slovenia and for the continued development of bilateral relations between the two countries. The Minister and his guests discussed the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Western Balkans and the South Caucasus, as well as the key topics that shaped the Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. The members of the delegation commended Slovenia for its role in the international community.