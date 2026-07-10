New Traffic Signal to Be Activated at Jolly Pond Road (Route 633) and Centerville Road (Route 614) Intersection in James City County

Traffic signal to begin flashing yellow mode as early as Tuesday, July 14, followed by full operations beginning as early as Tuesday, July 21

JAMES CITY COUNTY- A new traffic signal installed at the intersection of Jolly Pond Road (Route 633) and Centerville Road (Route 614) in James City County is scheduled to be activated next week.

Starting as early as Tuesday, July 14, the traffic signal will begin to flash yellow to alert drivers to the upcoming signal activation and allow them to adjust to its presence. The signal is currently scheduled to go into full operation on Tuesday, July 21, in the late morning following rush hour. Motorists should be alert to traffic that is slowed or stopped for the new signal.

Electronic message boards will be posted on Centerville Road to alert motorists to the upcoming signal activation.

This new traffic signal, initiated in conjunction with James City County, was funded through VDOT’s Revenue Sharing Program, in which locality funds are matched with state funds for qualifying projects, and project allocations are approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB).

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.