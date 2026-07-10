Five Acres CEO Chanel Boutakidis Named President of ACHSA Board of Directors

Five Acres CEO Chanel Boutakidis with ACHSA Board Five Acres Wear Your Heart Logo Five Acres Altadena Historic Headquarters

The appointment recognizes Boutakidis' leadership and commitment to advancing California's child welfare and behavioral health services.

I am honored to serve as ACHSA Board President, collaborating with nonprofit leaders advancing policies, partnerships and improving outcomes for vulnerable children, families and communities.” — Chanel Boutakidis CEO of Five Acres

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Acres is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Chanel Boutakidis has been elected President of the Board of Directors for the Association of Community Human Service Agencies ( ACHSA ), the leading voice for nonprofit human service providers serving about 820,000 Angeleno’s annually.Boutakidis, who has led Five Acres since 2011, will help guide ACHSA's efforts to strengthen the network of community-based organizations that provide critical mental health, child welfare, foster care, juvenile justice, housing, and family support services throughout Los Angeles County."For 138 years, Five Acres has been committed to ensuring children and families have the support they need to heal, thrive, and build brighter futures," said Boutakidis. "I am honored to serve as ACHSA Board President and to work alongside fellow nonprofit leaders to advance policies, partnerships, and resources that strengthen the safety net serving our region's most vulnerable children, families, and communities."Under Boutakidis' leadership, Five Acres has expanded its focus on prevention, mental health, and community engagement through innovative programs such as Wear Your Heart , a countywide initiative encouraging individuals to openly support mental health, reduce stigma, and foster meaningful connections. The campaign reflects Five Acres' belief that stronger communities are built when people feel seen, supported, and empowered to seek help when needed.As one of Southern California's oldest and most respected child and family service organizations, Five Acres understands firsthand the importance of collaboration across sectors. The agency provides comprehensive programs including foster care, adoption, behavioral health services, special education, prevention programs, and family support services, helping thousands of children and families each year."ACHSA plays a vital role in ensuring providers of non-profits have a strong voice in shaping the future of human services in Los Angeles County," said Boutakidis. "The challenges facing children and families today are complex and interconnected. Meaningful solutions require partnership, innovation, and advocacy that bring together organizations across the human services spectrum."Boutakidis' leadership appointment reflects Five Acres' ongoing commitment to advancing systems-level change and strengthening the network of care that supports children and families throughout Southern California.Established in 1888, Five Acres opened its historic Altadena headquarters on July 15, 1926. For more than a century, Five Acres has protected children and promoted mental well-being. Each year, we provide compassionate care to 7,000+ children and families across Southern California. Through the partnerships built by our Wear Your Heart outreach and education initiative, we envision a world where every child has access to essential care.

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