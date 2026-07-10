Joint Statement Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Namibia on Building a China-Namibia Community with a Shared Future for the New Era

At the invitation of H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, paid a state visit to the People’s Republic of China from July 5 to 11, 2026.

The two Heads of State held in-depth discussions on China-Namibia relations under the new circumstances, as well as international and regional issues of common interest. H.E. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, and H.E. Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, also met with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The two sides agreed that China and Namibia enjoy a deep traditional friendship and that it has grown stronger with the passage of time. China and Namibia established diplomatic relations in 1990 and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in 2018, and the two countries have continued to consolidate mutual political trust, achieved fruitful gains in practical cooperation, coordinated and collaborated in international affairs, setting an inspiring example of China-Africa friendship and South-South cooperation.

Both sides acknowledged that at a time when the world is undergoing accelerating changes unseen in a century, and unprecedented global challenges, there is an urgent need to establish robust mechanisms, strengthen institutional frameworks of global governance, and reinforce multilateral institutions.

Namibia appreciated President Xi Jinping’s important visions and proposals, including building a community with a shared future for humanity, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), recognizing them as significant initiatives for addressing global challenges, and promoting global peace, development, and shared prosperity.

Namibia commended the sound guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era and the people-centered development philosophy of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Namibia believes that the successful practice of Chinese modernization provides useful reference for developing countries to explore their paths towards modernization.

China appreciated the visionary leadership of H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, and supports Namibia’s pursuit of economic growth, industrialization and prosperity.

Both sides committed to strengthen their mutually beneficial friendly cooperation under new circumstances, which meets the common development aspirations of the two peoples and helps to work together to promote a more just, equitable international order. To this end, the two sides decided to elevate bilateral relations to a China-Namibia community with a shared future for the new era.

I. Bilateral Political Relations

1. Namibia appreciated the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity put forth by President Xi Jinping. Both sides advocated an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, bringing countries together to advance peace, security, prosperity and progress.

2. The two sides emphasized the strategic and leading role of head-of-state diplomacy in bilateral relations, and decided to further deepen political mutual trust and continue to firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns. The two sides will further intensify exchanges and cooperation at all levels and in all fields between the governments, political parties, legislative bodies and at subnational levels, and strengthen the exchange of ideas in party and country governance and development experience.

3. Namibia reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to the one-China principle and the authority of UNGA Resolution 2758. There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and therefore opposes any form of “Taiwan Independence”, and supports all efforts by China to achieve national reunification. Both sides reaffirmed their opposition to any attempt to politicize internal affairs as human rights issues and to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

4. Namibia congratulated China on its major development achievements made during the 14th Five-Year Plan period under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, and underscored that the new bright prospect created by the 15th Five-Year Plan for Chinese modernization should bring new opportunities for enhancing development for the countries of the Global South, including Namibia.

5. China commended the SWAPO party of Namibia for writing “socialism with Namibian characteristics” into its party constitution, and supports President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in leading the SWAPO party on a sustainable development path suited to Namibia’s national interests. China supports Namibia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and socio-economic development interests, and in resolutely opposing external interference.

6. China commended and congratulated Namibia for the positive progress achieved toward realizing its national development aspirations, and commits to strengthen cooperation with Namibia in advancing the seven priority areas identified by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah through technical cooperation, technology transfer, project partnership and development-oriented collaboration. China commits to support Namibia’s efforts to advance industrialization and agricultural modernization, and will provide assistance to the best of its capacity towards the implementation of its Sixth National Development Plan and realization of its Vision 2030. Namibia appreciates China for its long-term valuable support for Namibia’s economic and social development.

7. Both sides agreed that the Communist Party of China and the SWAPO Party of Namibia enjoy a profound friendship, close cooperation and shared ideologies, a model of inter-party cooperation between China and Africa. China is ready to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation and continue to deepen the relations with the six sister parties in Southern Africa.

II. Economic Cooperation

1. Namibia commended the full implementation of zero-tariff treatment granted to African countries having diplomatic relations with China, and believes that amid rising unilateralism and protectionism, this move demonstrates China’s responsibility as a major country and determination to firmly expand high-standard opening up. Both sides are committed to the mutual reinforcement between the zero-tariff policy and the needs of Namibia to expand exports, attract investment and create jobs. China welcomes Namibia to make good use of the zero-tariff policy and the “green lanes” for African agricultural products to further expand the variety and scale of exports to China.

2. The two sides expressed their readiness to build smart customs cooperation partnership and strengthen cooperation on animal and plant diseases prevention and control, food safety regulation, inspection and quarantine under the framework of import & export food safety cooperation mechanism for the countries of the Belt and Road Initiative. The two sides agreed to align their needs in economic and trade cooperation, enter into a framework agreement on economic partnership for shared development, push for positive progress in early harvest and subsequent module negotiations, to provide long-term, stable and predictable institutional guarantee for their trade and investment cooperation.

3. The two sides recognized the strategic importance of critical minerals to global economic transformation and agreed to strengthen cooperation in sustainable development, local processing, beneficiation and value addition of Namibia’s mineral resources, including uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and other strategic minerals. Both sides will encourage partnerships that promote technology transfer, local skills development, and industrial capacity building.

4. The two sides will explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in logistics, maritime transport and trade facilitation, including through the development of the Port of Walvis Bay as an important gateway connecting Southern Africa to regional and global markets.

5. The two sides appreciated the progress of bilateral practical cooperation in various areas and agreed to steadily deepen and expand cooperation from a political and strategic perspective. The two sides spoke highly of the fruitful results of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and will create more synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Namibia’s national development strategy. The two sides agreed to maintain the secure and smooth operation of mutual cooperation projects, such as the space tracking station.

6. Both sides committed to leverage their respective development advantages and further expand mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors, such as oil and gas, energy, including green energy, renewable energy technologies, battery value chains, energy storage systems, mining, raw material beneficiation, agriculture, science and technology, education, tourism, infrastructure, and human resources. China welcomes Namibia’s participation in the International Economic and Trade Cooperation Initiative on Green Mining and Minerals, and the Initiative on International Trade and Economic Cooperation Framework for Digital Economy and Green Development.

7. China encourages more competent Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Namibia, and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Namibia and strengthen cooperation in the process of industrialization. The two sides committed to encourage enterprises operating in Namibia to strengthen local procurement, create more employment opportunities for Namibian nationals, and contribute to skills transfer and human resource development. Both sides are committed to providing a stable, fair and secure business environment for enterprises of the two countries. The two sides agreed to deepen exchanges and cooperation on security under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthen protection of the safety and legitimate rights and interests of each other’s citizens, institutions and projects within their territories.

8. The two sides committed to explore opportunities to deepen cooperation in such areas as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, smart infrastructure, telecommunications and innovation ecosystems, with a view to supporting Namibia’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

9. The two sides commended the guiding role played by the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in advancing high-quality cooperation between China and Africa. The two sides committed to implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and the six propositions on modernization, and take appropriate steps towards the implementation of the ten partnership actions in order to derive more concrete benefit for Namibia.

10. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. China supports the implementation of the Agenda 2063 of the African Union. The two sides recognized the importance of aligning bilateral cooperation with continental and global development priorities. China welcomes Namibia to actively consider joining the Group of Friends of GDI.

III. Security Cooperation

1. Both sides reiterated their commitment to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and abiding by the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter. Both sides reiterated that international peace and security should be maintained through dialogue, mediation, and peaceful resolution of disputes. In this regard, both sides acknowledged the existing recognized global dispute resolution mechanisms, within the multilateral context, such as the United Nations, and pledged to support their mandates.

2. Namibia commended President Xi Jinping’s four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, as well as his three observations on China and Africa joining hands to address the spillover challenges of the Middle East situation. The two sides call on relevant parties to stay committed to peaceful solutions, resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation, and bring peace and stability back to the Middle East region.

3. The two sides expressed their readiness to further intensify exchanges at all levels in the field of peace and security, and deepen strategic communication and experience sharing. The two sides will strengthen cooperation in such areas as personnel training, defence industry, and joint exercises and training, so as to jointly enhance the capacity of security governance and contribute to maintaining and promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

IV. People-to-People Exchange

1. The two sides emphasized that all sides should respect the diversity of civilizations across the world, uphold the common values of humanity, strengthen inter-civilizational exchanges, and champion equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness between civilizations, in a pursuit of progress of human civilization. Taking the opportunity of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges in 2026, the two sides are ready to deepen communication and cooperation and forge a closer bond between the peoples.

2.The two sides appreciated the cooperation in areas such as culture, tourism, education, public health, women, youth, media and sports, and will continue to leverage the role of friendship group in legislatures, friendship societies and other platforms to enhance exchanges between the peoples.

3. The two sides committed to strengthen educational exchanges and cooperation and encourage greater cooperation between universities through cultural platforms such as the Confucius Institute. China committed to strengthen its cooperation with Namibia on human resources, capacity building and technical support through government scholarships and training opportunities for Namibians.

4. The two sides committed to deepen healthcare exchanges and cooperation in such forms as medical personnel training, disease control and health emergency response, and explore cooperation in the production of pharmaceuticals in Namibia. China will actively support Namibia in building its healthcare system and continue to send medical teams and strengthen cooperation with partner hospitals.

V. Global Governance

1. Namibia appreciated the GGI put forward by President Xi Jinping, to build a more just and equitable global governance system, as well as a community with a shared future for humanity. The two sides reaffirmed strong commitment to promoting greater unity and strength of the Global South, jointly safeguarding international fairness and justice, and maintaining solidarity and cooperation of the international community. Both sides will firmly uphold the U.N.-centered international system, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, oppose hegemonism and power politics, and practice true multilateralism. China welcomes Namibia to actively consider joining the Group of Friends of Global Governance and the International Organization for Mediation.

2. The two sides supported efforts aimed at reforming global governance institutions, including the reform of the United Nations Security Council, in order to enhance the representation and voice of developing countries particularly Africa, in international decision-making processes. In this regard, the two sides acknowledged the importance of comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council and reaffirmed support for increasing the representation of developing countries in global governance structures. Namibia supports the ongoing intergovernmental processes in the reform of the United Nations Security Council, and believes the Africa model addresses historic injustices. China supports making special arrangements on the United Nations Security Council reform to meet Africa’s aspiration as a priority.

3. The two sides reaffirmed their support for the Pact for the Future and efforts aimed at strengthening international cooperation to address global challenges, accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, and improve the effectiveness of multilateral institutions.

The two sides applauded the successful visit of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to China, which both sides believe, holds great significance for the development of bilateral relations and the building of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed heartfelt appreciation to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government and people for the warm hospitality extended to her during her visit, and invited President Xi Jinping to visit Namibia at a convenient time.

After the talks, the two Heads of State witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents.