President Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

On the afternoon of July 10, President Xi Jinping held talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two presidents jointly announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a China-Namibia community with a shared future for the new era.

President Xi Jinping noted that China and Namibia enjoy profound traditional friendship and share common aspirations for development. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have always treated each other as equals and supported each other. Our friendly cooperation has continued to deepen, delivering tangible benefits to our peoples. The Communist Party of China is uniting and leading the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. Namibia, for its part, is pressing ahead to realize its Vision 2030. Therefore, deepening friendly cooperation between our two countries is both timely and holds great promise. China stands ready to work with Namibia to enhance exchanges of development philosophies and synergize development strategies, and partner with each other on their paths to modernization.

President Xi Jinping made three proposals for building a China-Namibia community with a shared future for the new era. First, we need to firmly support each other and deepen the convergence of our visions. The two sides need to maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen experience-sharing on governance, and stay in regular communication on issues of overall and strategic importance in our bilateral relations, and continue to support each other on issues concerning our respective core interests and major concerns. Second, we need to tap the potential of cooperation and take it to higher levels. China has enacted a zero-tariff policy for all the 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China. This is a groundbreaking move in expanding China’s high-standard opening up, and much-needed assistance that helps African countries accelerate their development. We hope Namibia will make full use of the zero-tariff access, the upgraded fast track for Namibian exports to reach China, and other favorable policies, so that more high-quality Namibian products will come in at a faster pace. China is ready to deepen cooperation with Namibia in such areas as infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture, education, youth, science and technology, and take such mutually beneficial cooperation to new heights. Third, we need to uphold solidarity and coordination to safeguard multilateralism. As important members of the Global South, China and Namibia share extensive common interests and similar values. The two sides should strengthen solidarity and coordination, firmly support each other, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice. China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Namibia and other African countries to enhance the strength and voice of the Global South, and make new contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that helping Africa develop its abundant mineral resources and effectively translate its resource advantage into development momentum is an important way to accelerate Africa’s modernization. China stands ready to continue strengthening mining cooperation with African countries, including Namibia, based on three principles.

First, pursuing mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. Africa has abundant natural resources, while China has advanced technologies and a supersized market. The two sides should fully leverage their complementary strengths and deepen the convergence of interests. Second, conducting friendly consultation. Strong political mutual trust is a distinctive strength and important underpinning of China-Africa cooperation. The two sides should proceed from the big picture of China-Africa friendship and properly resolve issues in cooperation through communication and consultation. Third, breaking new ground. China stands ready to work with Africa to explore new approaches to cooperation in accordance with market-oriented and commercial principles, with a view to upgrading the quality of China-Africa cooperation in the mining sector.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said that the friendship between Namibia and China goes back a long way, and bilateral relations have made impressive progress over the years. She extended warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and hailed China as a great country, noting that under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China’s remarkable economic and social achievements have won global admiration. Namibia attaches great importance to its relations with China and firmly adheres to the one-China principle. Namibia will learn from China’s experience, work with China in greater solidarity, consolidate mutual trust, and expand cooperation, so as to advance the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. The SWAPO Party of Namibia looks forward to enhanced inter-party exchanges and closer communication and cooperation with the CPC. Namibia is ready to grow its trade with China, welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Namibia, and hopes to strengthen cooperation in areas such as industry, mining, infrastructure, aviation and space, science and technology, agriculture, and water resources, so as to boost its economic and social development. China has long provided selfless support and assistance to African countries, including Namibia, and has always upheld a just position in international and regional affairs. Namibia will enhance communication and coordination with China to safeguard the common interests of developing countries and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Following the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents in areas such as economy and trade, healthcare, education, and human resources.

The two sides issued the Joint Statement Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Namibia on Building a China-Namibia Community with a Shared Future for the New Era.

Prior to the talks, President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan held a welcome ceremony for President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

As President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah arrived, honor guards lined up in salutation. After the two presidents stepped onto the reviewing stand, the military band played the national anthems of China and Namibia. A 21-gun salute was fired on the Tian’anmen Square. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reviewed the guard of honor of the People’s Liberation Army and watched the march-past in President Xi’s company.

On the same evening, President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan held a welcome banquet for President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi attended the events.