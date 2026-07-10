Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast to USD 99.9 Billion by 2035 with a Focus on At-Home Beauty Solutions - TMR Report

Beauty Devices Market Outlook 2035

Global Beauty Devices Market Set to Grow from USD 36.2 Billion in 2024 to USD 99.9 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Innovation in Personal Care Technologies – TMR

Global Beauty Devices Market Outlook: USD 99.9 Billion Opportunity by 2035 Driven by Growing Consumer Preference for Personalized Beauty Care – TMR Analysis” — Latest Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global beauty devices market is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period as consumers increasingly seek convenient, personalized, and technology-driven beauty solutions. According to the latest market analysis, the Global Beauty Devices Market was valued at US$ 36,188.7 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 99,873.0 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2025 to 2035.The market includes skincare devices, haircare devices, cleansing devices, anti-aging tools, acne treatment devices, hair removal systems, and other beauty technologies designed for both professional and home use. Rising disposable incomes, growing beauty consciousness, and rapid technological innovation are expected to drive long-term market expansion.Request a Sample PDF of this Strategic Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11651 Explore what the sample report covers, including:• Executive summary and market overview• Key market drivers and challenges• Market segmentation analysis• Competitive landscape assessment• Regional market insights• Forecast highlights through 2035Leading Companies Operating in the MarketThe global beauty devices market remains highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on AI-powered personalization, smart beauty technologies, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.Major companies operating in the market include:• Beurer GmbH• Conair LLC• Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC• FOREO AB• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• L’Oréal Group• Lutronic Inc.• Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.• NuFACE• Panasonic Holdings Corporation• Procter & Gamble Co.• Silk’n• Sciton, Inc.• Tria Beauty Inc.• YA-MAN Ltd.These companies continue to invest in advanced skincare technologies, connected beauty devices, AI-driven personalization, and global product expansion to strengthen their competitive positions.Rising Demand for At-Home Beauty Treatments Driving Market GrowthConsumers are increasingly adopting beauty devices that deliver salon-quality results from the comfort of their homes. Growing awareness of skincare, anti-aging, and haircare, coupled with busy lifestyles, is encouraging the use of advanced beauty technologies for daily personal care routines.The growing influence of social media, beauty influencers, and digital beauty consultations is further accelerating the adoption of innovative beauty devices across diverse consumer segments.AI and Smart Beauty Technologies Transforming the IndustryManufacturers are integrating artificial intelligence, connected technologies, and precision diagnostics into beauty devices to deliver highly personalized skincare and haircare experiences.Key Innovation Trends Include:• AI-powered skin analysis devices• Smart skincare and cleansing systems• Connected beauty applications and mobile integration• LED light therapy technologies• Advanced anti-aging and facial rejuvenation devices• Precision hair styling and haircare technologies• Sustainable and energy-efficient beauty solutionsThese innovations are enabling consumers to achieve more personalized and effective beauty routines while improving convenience and user experience.Recent Industry Developments• June 2025 – L’Oréal Showcases Next-Generation Beauty TechnologiesL’Oréal presented its largest portfolio of technology-driven beauty innovations at Viva Technology 2025 in Paris. The showcase featured AI-powered skincare diagnostics, sustainable ingredient production through vertical farming, and the Hyper Look Studio, highlighting the company's continued investment in personalized and sustainable beauty technologies.• February 2025 – Philips India Launches Advanced 2-in-1 AirstylerPhilips India introduced the 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10), an innovative hairstyling device designed to deliver salon-quality blow-dried hairstyles while reducing hair breakage by up to 50%, providing consumers with healthier styling solutions at home.• January 2025 – L’Oréal Introduces Cell BioPrint Skin Analysis DeviceL'Oréal Groupe unveiled L'Oréal Cell BioPrint, a portable lab-on-a-chip device capable of delivering personalized skin analysis within five minutes. Utilizing advanced proteomics and biomarker research, the technology evaluates skin's biological age, predicts ingredient responsiveness, and supports personalized skincare recommendations.👉 Discuss the Market Implications for Your Business or Request a Customized Report. Explore the Complete Research Report Today@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/beauty-devices-market.html Key Market Highlights• The global beauty devices market reached US$ 36,188.7 Million in 2024• The market is expected to reach US$ 99,873.0 Million by 2035• The industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2025 to 2035• Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024 with a 29.4% revenue share• The Skincare Devices segment accounted for the largest market share of 36.8% in 2024• Rising demand for smart, personalized, and at-home beauty solutions continues to support long-term market growth.Why Investors Are Watching This MarketThe beauty devices market presents attractive investment opportunities as consumers increasingly embrace technology-enabled personal care solutions and premium beauty products.Key Investment Drivers:• Strong long-term market growth through 2035• Rising consumer spending on personal care and wellness• Growing demand for AI-powered beauty technologies• Expansion of at-home skincare and haircare solutions• Continuous innovation in connected beauty devices• Increasing adoption of personalized beauty treatmentsAs digital health and beauty technologies continue to converge, demand for advanced beauty devices is expected to accelerate worldwide.Significant Opportunities for ManufacturersManufacturers are well-positioned to capitalize on changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for intelligent, user-friendly beauty solutions.Strategic Growth Opportunities:• Development of AI-powered beauty devices• Expansion of smart skincare and haircare portfolios• Integration of connected mobile applications• Investment in sustainable product innovation• Geographic expansion into emerging beauty markets• Strengthening direct-to-consumer and e-commerce channelsCompanies focusing on personalization, technological innovation, and premium user experiences are expected to gain a competitive advantage throughout the forecast period.Expanding Revenue Potential Across Beauty and Personal Care ChannelsThe growing popularity of beauty devices is creating substantial opportunities for cosmetic companies, retailers, salons, dermatology clinics, and e-commerce platforms.Key Benefits Across the Value Chain:• Rising online beauty device sales• Growing demand for home-use skincare technologies• Expansion of premium beauty product categories• Increasing partnerships with dermatology and aesthetic clinics• Higher consumer spending on personal wellness• Strong opportunities through digital retail platformsThe combination of technological innovation, digital commerce, and personalized beauty experiences is expected to drive sustained market growth.Purchase the Report to Support Strategic Business Decisions - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=11651<ype=S Organizations across the beauty and personal care value chain can leverage the report to:• Identify high-growth market segments• Develop expansion and investment strategies• Benchmark competitors and industry leaders• Evaluate partnership and acquisition opportunities• Optimize product development and commercialization plans• Support long-term strategic planning initiativesPurchase the complete Beauty Devices Market Report today and gain actionable intelligence to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving global beauty technology industry.Actionable Insights for Business Decision-MakersBusiness leaders across the beauty technology ecosystem are increasingly focusing on innovation, personalization, and sustainability to strengthen their market positions.Critical Areas of Focus:✔ AI-powered beauty personalization✔ Smart skincare and haircare technologies✔ Connected beauty ecosystems and mobile integration✔ Sustainable product innovation✔ Strategic partnerships and acquisitions✔ Regional market expansion initiativesOrganizations that proactively invest in intelligent beauty technologies, consumer-centric innovation, and digital transformation will be well-positioned to capture future growth opportunities within the global beauty devices market.Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market ResearchAbout Us Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.Media Contact:Abhishek BudholiyaTransparency Market Research Inc.State Tower, 90 State Street, Suite 700,Albany NY - 12207, United StatesTel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Media Inquiries: media@transparencymarketresearch.comSales Inquiries: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.