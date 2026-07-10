Governor Hochul Celebrates National Disability Pride Month and the 36th Anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act on the Empire State Plaza

Governor Hochul today celebrated National Disability Pride Month and the 36th anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on the Empire State Plaza with an event presented by the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, Office of the Chief Disability Officer, Office of Mental Health and the Office of General Services. The day featured entertainment and craft vending by people with disabilities, as well as a speaking program to award nine advocates for their dedication to people with disabilities or mental illness.

“In New York, as we celebrate National Disability Pride Month and the historic passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we don’t take for granted that the rights of people with disabilities and mental illness are being threatened across the country,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s strong community-based support will continue to be prioritized as we reaffirm everyone’s right to live lives of dignity, independence and inclusion.

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities is proud to stand alongside self-advocates, families, providers, community partners and allies who are helping build a state where every person is valued, not for what they need, but for who they are and what they contribute. This year’s theme for National Disability Pride Month is ‘The World Works Better With Us’ and I encourage all New Yorkers to celebrate the diversity of our communities, challenge outdated assumptions and recommit ourselves to creating a future where every person belongs.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “The anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act and National Disability Pride Month offer an opportunity to celebrate all the ways individuals with disabilities contribute to our state — and to recognize those who go above and beyond in their advocacy for their fellow New Yorkers living with disabilities or mental health challenges. OMH will always fully support policies that ensure people with disabilities can live and thrive in their communities and receive comprehensive community-based services. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s $2 billion investment in strengthening all aspects of the mental health system, individuals and families can access services and support whenever and wherever they are needed.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Every New Yorker deserves to take immense pride in who they are. Today, we celebrate that pride 36 years after the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed. OGS is proud to stand with Governor Hochul and our partners at the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, the Office of Mental Health, and the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, whose vital advocacy and tireless work make our state a more equitable and inclusive place to live.”

Chief Disability Officer Kim Ridley said, “As we gather to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we reflect on decades of hard-fought progress and the vibrant, invaluable impact of the disability community on the fabric of New York State. Disability Pride is about honoring that journey and reaffirming our right to live openly, fully, and independently. However, our celebration this year is met with a sobering reminder of how fragile these rights can be. The recent Department of Justice opinion letter regarding community integration has sent a wave of anxiety through our community. Let me be clear: New York State remains committed to policies that enable every individual with a disability to live, work, and thrive within their own communities. We will not look backward, and we will not allow the walls of institutionalization to be rebuilt.”

During the awards recognition, a collaborative project was announced with Rick Guidotti, an award-winning international photographer and Founder and Director of Positive Exposure to produce and publish a book titled “Beauty and Richness: Celebrating New York State's Disability Community.” This book will feature 100 to 150 New Yorkers with disabilities from across 10 defined regions. It was also announced that anyone who is interested in nominating themselves or another person with a disability for the book should visit the Office of the Chief Disability Officer’s website. Every person will be featured with their photos alongside a brief biography or highlight sharing their story.

Guidotti says his vision for his work is: “I started out my career as a fashion photographer living in Milan, Paris and New York City. I was always told who was beautiful, but as an artist, I never saw — and continue to never see — beauty just on covers of magazines. I see beauty absolutely everywhere around me. It's always about working with individuals and communities at risk of stigma and exclusion; seeing the beauty in human diversity and celebrating differences on a daily basis.”

To help mark the day, awards presented by each agency were conferred on the following awardees.

Office of the Chief Disability Officer:

Judy Heumann Lifetime Advocacy Award

Created in the memory of Judy Heumann, the Mother of the Disability Rights Movement, to recognize an exceptional advocate who has been a bold, transformative voice in the field of disability advocacy.

Awardee – Susan Scheer, Senior Director for Healthcare Access at VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired

2026 Advocate of the Year Award

Recognizes an individual who has demonstrated individual and/or systemic advocacy and advanced the rights, inclusion and well-being of people with disabilities.

Awardee – Darby Racy, Program Manager, Canals Planning and Public Programs at New York State Canal Corporation, New York Power Authority

2026 Curb Cut Effect Award

Recognizes an individual who has demonstrated that removing barriers for people with disabilities creates solutions with universal benefit across New York State government.

Awardee – David Whalen, Special Assistant, Emergency Management Policy Office of Emergency Management at New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

Office of Mental Health:

Adult Advocacy Award

Recognizes an adult whose actions, recovery, leadership or mentorship has had positive effects on others.

Awardee – Henry Brigham, Founder of Devin's Rec Room in Syracuse

Family Advocacy Award

Recognizes a family member, caregiver or support person who has promoted the rights, opportunities and recovery of an individual or individuals

Awardee – Elida Green, Family Support Services Supervisor at INtandem, a Nonprofit Organization in Western New York

Youth Advocacy Award

Recognizes a young person who has advanced awareness, inclusion, recovery or system change.

Awardee – Shantia Scofield, Former Member of OMH's Youth Mental Health Advisory Board

Office for People With Developmental Disabilities:

Bernard Carabello Self Advocacy Award

In appreciation of a lifetime of tireless self-advocacy and peer support to people with developmental disabilities.

Awardee – Stephanie Speaker, Self-Advocate

Willie Mae Goodman Family Advocacy Award

In appreciation of a lifetime of advocacy as a family member for all people with developmental disabilities.

Awardee – Bin Feng, Family Advocate

Edward R. Matthews Lifetime Advocacy Award

In appreciation of an unwavering dedication and commitment to people with developmental disabilities, their families and advocates.

Awardee – Posthumously to the Family of the Late Edward R. Matthews, former CEO of ADAPT

The following New York State agencies participated in the agency vendor fair:

Canal Corporation

Council on Developmental Disabilities

Department of Civil Service

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Department of Health

Department of Health – Disability Health Program

Department of Labor

Department of Public Service

Department of Transportation

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

Division of Human Rights

Education Department/ Adult Career & Continuing Education Services – Vocational Rehabilitation

Housing and Community Renewal

Insurance Fund

Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs

Office for People With Developmental Disabilities

Office for the Aging

Office of Addiction Services and Supports

Office of Children and Family Services/ Commission for the Blind

Office of General Services

Office of Mental Health

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

Office of the Chief Disability Officer

Office of the Comptroller - Diversity Management

Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “As we celebrate the 36th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, it’s important to shine a light on advocates and individuals with lived experiences who fight for inclusion everyday. Congratulations to the 2026 award winners who have been honored for their dedication to empowering individuals with disabilities or mental illness to use their voices and platforms to better the world around them.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “As Chair of the Senate Disabilities Committee, I'm thrilled to once again recognize July as Disability Pride Month, and three decades later, the Americans with Disabilities Act continues to open doors and break down barriers for our neighbors living with disabilities. This month is a reminder that our neighbors and New Yorkers living with disabilities deserve dignity and inclusion throughout our broader society, particularly in healthcare, housing, and transportation. Congratulations to the individuals being recognized today for their work in addressing the mental health crisis; your work is a poignant reminder that we still have work to do in reducing stigma and expanding access to support and treatment. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the participating state agencies for their commitment to continuing to uplift New Yorkers living with disabilities, different abilities and for highlighting the progress we've made together.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “Disability Pride Month celebrates the strength, leadership, and diversity of people with disabilities while recognizing that our work to achieve full accessibility and inclusion is far from finished. Having worked with and represented people with disabilities for many years, I am so pleased to see that our state's Disability Pride vendor fair included so many state agencies, because disability pride, access and opportunity are about all of us, and I congratulate all of this year's deserving awardees. As we mark the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we must recommit ourselves to building a New York where everyone can fully participate. I thank Governor Hochul for recognizing Disability Pride Month and for continuing to move New York toward a more accessible and equitable future.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbra said, “The Americans with Disabilities Act transformed our nation by recognizing that people with disabilities deserve equal opportunity, dignity and full participation in every aspect of life. Thirty-six years later, that work continues. Disability Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of New Yorkers with disabilities while renewing our commitment to breaking down barriers and expanding inclusion. I’m proud to see New York continue leading that effort by highlighting the stories, talents and experiences of people whose voices deserve to be recognized and celebrated.”

About National Disability Pride Month and the Americans with Disabilities Act

National Disability Pride Month is celebrated every July to honor the identity, culture and contributions of people with disabilities, while promoting inclusion and accessibility in society. The month coincides with the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed on July 26, 1990, a landmark civil rights law prohibiting discrimination based on disability.