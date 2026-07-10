Governor Moore Announces $5 Million in FY27 Maryland Heritage Grant Awards to Promote Local Economic Development

Updated: Friday, July 10, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today announced 58 matching grant awards totaling $5 million for Maryland nonprofits, local jurisdictions, and heritage tourism organizations awarded by the Maryland Heritage Areas Program. This grant funding will support the development of heritage-related, place-based projects across Maryland that promote economic growth through tourism, community enhancement, and sustainability.

“You can not understand the history of America without understanding the history of our state,” said Gov. Moore. “The Maryland Heritage Areas Program grant awards ensure that the history and the culture that makes our state great, is preserved through private-public partnerships that boost our local economies, while enriching and educating Marylanders and all who visit our state.”

The Maryland Heritage Areas Program provides $2.4 billion in annual economic benefit to the state and Maryland Heritage Areas Program grants generate $319.8 million in state and local taxes while supporting 33,815 full and part-time jobs annually. Organizations receiving awards include museums, parks, arts organizations, historic sites, schools and other educational institutions, as well as other entities that steward and celebrate the unique cultural and natural resources located within Maryland’s 13 state-certified heritage areas.

“The Maryland Heritage Areas Program leverages Maryland’s unique historical, cultural, and recreational assets in creative and compelling ways to build stronger, more livable communities as well as thriving local economies,”said Maryland Department of Planning Secretary and Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Chair Rebecca L. Flora. “Much credit and a debt of gratitude is owed to the countless staff and volunteers of the many organizations working to preserve the identities of Maryland’s diverse communities, telling their stories in ways that honor the past while continuing to capture the hearts and minds of future generations.”

Governed by the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, the Maryland Heritage Areas Program is an independent unit of government chaired by Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rebecca Flora and is housed administratively within the Maryland Historical Trust. Since 1996, the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority has approved more than $74 million dollars in grants to hundreds of organizations. These grants have generated more than $175 million in non-state matching funds for heritage tourism projects and activities in the state’s 13 heritage areas.

A full list of the FY27 grants is available at https://mdhistoricaltrust.wordpress.com/2026/07/09/maryland-heritage-areas-program-fy27-grant-awards/

To learn more about the Maryland Heritage Areas Program and heritage areas, visit https://mht.maryland.gov/planning-protection/maryland-heritage-areas-program

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