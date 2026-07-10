Secretary Read: Removal of Elections Commissioners an Attempt to Disrupt Election

The President terminated the remaining three commissioners on the Election Assistance Commission less than four months before a major election

Yesterday, President Donald Trump terminated the last three commissioners on the bipartisan Election Assistance Commission. The commission has several important roles in federal election administration, including certifying voting systems, accrediting testing laboratories, distributing election security grants, and maintaining the national mail voter registration form.

With all four seats on the commission currently vacant, some of these functions may be temporarily disrupted until new commissioners are appointed and confirmed.

Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read is releasing the following statement:

“This is yet another attempt by the president to disrupt and sow distrust in our elections. It’s dangerous, it’s reckless, and frankly it’s desperate. The president is looking for any opportunity to seize control over the upcoming election because he is afraid of facing real accountability from voters. Regardless of what the president says or does, we are going to have a free and fair election this November, and voters will have an opportunity to make their voices heard.”