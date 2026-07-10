Growing Coalition of Industry and Veterans Organizations Join Extensive Coalition of Support for Take Care of America’s Veterans Act

This week, in addition to leading veteran service organizations, the following industry stakeholders have voiced key support for the major reforms to improve the entire Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), as well as the healthcare, VA benefits expansions, and economic opportunities that are included in H.R. 9237, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act:

Americans For Prosperity (AFP): “Congress should seize this opportunity to strengthen and secure veterans’ access to care for the long term,” said Kelly Merkel, Director of Federal Government Affairs for Americans for Prosperity. “America’s veterans fulfilled their commitment to our nation. Lawmakers should fulfill theirs by ensuring these protections are written into law and preserved for future generations of veterans.”

National Federal Development Association (NFDA): “We express our strong support for H.R. 9237, a critical piece of legislation designed to modernize and streamline many important operations and processes within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). By incorporating key provisions of H.R. 6599 into Sections 660 and 661 of H.R. 9237, the bill takes meaningful steps to address longstanding structural challenges in the VA’s Lease Acquisition program. The Cost Estimation process is hindered by a procurement process that is chronically delayed, over-engineered, and prone to inflated underestimating costs. By adopting private-sector standards and reducing bureaucratic friction, approval of this bill ensures our vets receive healthcare they bargained for and our country owes them through VA’s leased Outpatient Clinics. H.R. 9237 ensures that the VA can deliver high-quality medical facilities to our nation's veterans faster. We urge Congress to move forward with these essential reforms. We look forward to working with you and your staff to ensure our veterans receive the facilities they deserve.”

ALS Association: “The ALS Association strongly supports Section 103 of H.R. 9237, which corrects a fundamental injustice in current law. Surviving spouses of veterans who die from service-connected ALS are eligible for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC). However, to qualify for the enhanced DIC benefit, the veteran must have been rated totally disabled for at least eight continuous years prior to death. For most veterans with ALS, meeting this requirement is impossible. The average person diagnosed with ALS survives only two to five years. As a result, surviving spouses are routinely denied enhanced DIC benefits solely because the disease progressed exactly as expected. In effect, families are penalized because ALS takes their loved ones too quickly.”

National Association of State Approving Agencies (NASAA): “NASAA strongly supports the Take Care of America's Veterans Act, H.R. 9237, for it addresses so many critical needs for veterans and their families, many of which have been under consideration for years.”

To learn more about the historic Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, click here.