875 Houston Campers Unite for Kidventure's Annual All Camps Day

Campers gather for All Camps Day in Houston, where 875 children from Kidventure locations across the city came together for a day designed to build teamwork, confidence, and connection through shared experiences and challenges.

Houston Event Connects Campers From Across the City While More Than 1,300 Participate Statewide

All Camps Day is one of the most meaningful days of our summer because it reminds campers that they're part of something larger than a single camp location. ” — Mike McDonell, Founder and CEO of Kidventure

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, 875 Kidventure campers from across Greater Houston gathered at St. Ambrose Catholic School, 4213 Mangum Road, Houston, Texas 77092, for Kidventure's annual All Camps Day, a signature summer event that brings together campers from every Houston-area location for a shared day of teamwork, connection, and adventure.The Houston event is part of a larger Kidventure tradition held across Texas each summer. This year, 1,327 campers from 26 Kidventure locations across Houston, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth are participating in All Camps Day celebrations throughout the week.Held once each summer, All Camps Day gives children the opportunity to step outside their regular camp location and join hundreds of fellow campers from across the city. Through collaborative games, challenges, and team-building activities, campers experience firsthand what it means to be part of something bigger than their individual camp community.This year's event takes place during Camp Life Week, part of Kidventure's 2026 summer theme, Game On, which reimagines classic board games as immersive camp experiences. Inspired by the board game Life, Camp Life Week focuses on teamwork, leadership, and building meaningful connections with others.While Houston's event is taking place today at St. Ambrose Catholic School, similar All Camps Day experiences are held annually in Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth, bringing together Kidventure campers across all three Texas markets.Now in its 32nd year, Kidventure serves children ages 3 to 16 through summer camps, overnight camps, and after-school programs throughout Texas. The organization is known for its intentionally designed programming that uses adventure, mentorship, and meaningful challenges to help children build confidence, independence, and character.As parents increasingly seek transparency around camp safety and supervision, Kidventure continues to maintain rigorous staff standards. Every Kidventure counselor is an adult who completes annual background checks, CPR and First Aid certification, Sexual Abuse Prevention training, and ongoing professional development focused on child development, leadership, and safety."Kids don't remember a schedule. They remember who showed up for them," said Mike McDonell, Founder and CEO of Kidventure. "All Camps Day is one of the most meaningful days of our summer because it reminds campers that they're part of something larger than a single camp location. They come together, build new friendships, support one another, and discover what they're capable of when they work as a team."About KidventureFounded in 1994, Kidventure is a purposeful youth development organization operating summer day camps, overnight camps, and after-school programs for children ages 3 to 16 across Greater Houston, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth. For more than 32 years, Kidventure has designed experiences that strengthen body, mind, and character while helping children grow into confident, capable young people. Overnight camp programs are held in the Texas Hill Country near Rocksprings, Texas.For more information, visit kidventure.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.